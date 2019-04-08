He had a stellar performance against Duke. Now this UCF star declares for the NBA Draft

Central Florida guard Aubrey Dawkins (15) dribbles the ball against Duke forward Cam Reddish (2) during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. Duke defeated Central Florida 77-76. AP

One of the NCAA Tournament’s stars over the first weekend has declared for the NBA Draft.

UCF redshirt junior Aubrey Dawkins has given up his final year of college eligibility to pursue an NBA career.

“I’d like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play the game of basketball. A game that I love,” Dawkins said in a statement released by the school. “I thank my family for supporting me every step of the way. And I want to thank everyone at UCF and Knight Nation for an experience I’ll never forget. After discussing with my family, I have decided to declare for the NBA Draft to continue pursuing my dreams. I’m ready for the next chapter of my life. Go Knights. Charge On.”

Dawkins averaged 15.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game this season. His big NCAA Tournament game was the performance against Duke, where his father Johnny previously played and was an assistant.

Aubrey Dawkins and the Knights nearly toppled the Blue Devils with his 32-point performance, but a last-second put-back attempt by Dawkins off BJ Taylor’s miss rimmed out.

The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 20, while the early entry deadline is April 21.

“We’re very proud of the collegiate career Aubrey has had,” UCF head coach Johnny Dawkins said in a statement released by the school. “He played an integral role in getting this program back to the NCAA Tournament and we’re grateful for everything he’s put into UCF Basketball. He has earned his degree, and he’s ready to begin the next chapter of his life, the next chapter of his career in basketball. We’re excited for what is next for Aubrey.”

NBADraft.net has Dawkins listed 60th in its latest mock draft.