Auburn coach Bruce Pearl says to ‘get over it’ on missed double dribble in Final Four

Virginia guard Ty Jerome (11) runs down a loose ball ahead of Auburn guard Bryce Brown, right, during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Minneapolis. AP

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl isn’t focused on the missed call that could have sealed the Tigers’ first Final Four game with a victory, and inched his basketball team to Monday’s national title game against Texas Tech.

Pearl appeared on the ESPN morning showing, ‘Get Up!’ and was asked about the missed double-dribble call on Virginia’s Ty Jerome in the waning seconds of Saturday’s national semifinal.

“The biggest point I want to make, and I’m sincere in this, I’m not just saying this because it’s politically the right thing to say,” Pearl said. “There is human error involved in the game. Kids make mistakes, coaches make mistakes. Yes, officials will make mistakes. That’s part of the game. Get over it.”

“Sometimes they’re going to go your way, sometimes they’re not going to go your way. Are we going to give God less glory because we lost and ... it’s only when we win we give Him the glory? Stop. Grow up, this is part of the game. These kids taught us, I think, in many, many ways how to handle defeat. And that’s a difficult thing to do for these young kids. And I’m proud of them.”





Instead of the double-dribble being called, Auburn’s Bryce Brown used one of the team’s fouls to give on Jerome. The subsequent inbounds play saw Virginia’s Kyle Guy getting fouled on a potential game-winning three-pointer by Auburn’s Samir Doughty.

Guy sank all three free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining to pull out a 63-62 victory.