A service member performs the National Anthem before the championship game between Virginia and Texas Tech in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. AP

Moments before Monday’s NCAA Tournament national championship game between Texas Tech and Virginia, fans inside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and those watching at home were treated to a mesmerizing performance of the national anthem.

United States Air Force technical sergeant Johnny Holliday excelled with his saxophone in playing the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

Watch it below:

