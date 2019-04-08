College Sports

Confused over the flying tortilla? It’s a Texas Tech tradition and this is why

Texas Tech fans cheer before the championship of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament between Texas Tech and Virginia, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Texas Tech fans cheer before the championship of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament between Texas Tech and Virginia, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. Jeff Roberson AP

A 30-year-old Texas Tech football tradition made its way to the basketball court when the Red Raiders played the Virginia Cavaliers for the national championship.

A tortilla was flung from the Texas Tech student section onto the hardwood, which Virginia’s Kyle Guy picked up and handed to a referee.

According to the SB Nation website, Viva the Matadors, the tradition began when students previously threw the plastic tops to their soft drinks onto the field. After the lids were gone, the tailgate food item of tortillas were thrown and the tradition stuck.

The other version, according to the outlet, “says that when top-10 ranked Texas A&M came to Lubbock in 1992, an ESPN announcer said that there was ‘nothing but Tech football and a tortilla factory in Lubbock.’ Therefore, in a little bit of cheeky fun, tortillas were thrown before the game.”

Jason Dill

Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.
  Comments  

Read Next

Here is the ‘One Shining Moment’ video for the 2019 NCAA Tournament

College Sports

Here is the ‘One Shining Moment’ video for the 2019 NCAA Tournament

The 2019 NCAA Tournament ended Monday night with Virginia’s win over Texas Tech. After the game, CBS Sports did its annual “One Shining Moment” recap of the tournament. You can see that here.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE COLLEGE SPORTS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service