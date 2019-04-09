Columbia’s NCAA action big part of ‘One Shining Moment’ video

Coach K on his NCAA experience in Columbia: ‘Wow’ Here's what Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski said about his time in Columbia for the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's what Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski said about his time in Columbia for the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

The first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament at Colonial Life Arena were a big hit in Columbia and also got their moments appeared in “One Shining Moment” at the end of Monday’s NCAA championship game between Virginia and Texas Tech.

Virginia defeated Texas Tech 85-77 in overtime to win its first championship.

The “One Shining Moment” video is played following the end of the NCAA men’s basketball championship each year and features top moments from the tournament. Several clips from the games in Columbia appeared in the video, including Duke Zion Williamson’s steal and behind-the-back dribble for a layup against North Dakota State.

The final play of the Duke-Central Florida game also was featured, including a close-up of UCF’s Aubrey Dawkins shot that rolled around the rim and went out.

Other Columbia moments included one of UCF 7-foot-6 big man Tacko Fall’s dunks, the opening tip between Ole Miss and Oklahoma and eventual champion Virginia celebrating its win over upset-minded Gardner-Webb in the first round.

It was the first time Columbia hosted the men’s NCAA Tournament games since 1970.

In addition to the scenes from Columbia, other SC-related scenes in the montage were of Wofford and South Carolina native Ja Morant. Wofford’s mascot was shown and also senior guard Fletcher Magee nailing a 3-pointer in the first round win over Seton Hall.

“Fletcher Magee is not human!” the voice of CBS’ Ian Eagle belts out during the Magee shot.

Morant was shown dunking during his triple-double performance against Marquette in the first round. The former Crestwood High standout was honored by his school and Sumter County on Monday with Ja Morant Day.