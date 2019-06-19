Highland’s career rushing leader prepares to carry the ball for McKendree

Highland’s undefeated football season ends against Rochester Highland's Brady Feldman talks about his teammates after the Bulldogs' season ends. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Highland's Brady Feldman talks about his teammates after the Bulldogs' season ends.

Brady Feldmann spent the last four years of his athletic life running for first downs and touchdowns for the Highland Bulldogs.

Feldmann, who just graduated from HHS a few weeks ago, now is shifting his attention toward his next athletic destination: Playing football for McKendree University.

The Bulldogs’ all-time leading rusher, Feldmann signed in February with McKendree and is looking forward to the new challenge of football as a Bearcat this fall.

“It came down to they (McKendree) made the better offer than the D-3 schools that were recruiting me,” Feldmann said. “I went there for a visit in mid-January after the football season (ended) and I just loved the campus and everything and I liked the idea of being able to play D-2 football and being only 20-25 minutes from home. I really like it.”

As a senior at Highland, Feldmann led the Bulldogs in total yards with 1,688 from scrimmage. Overall, 1,216 of those yards came on the ground, and the speedy, hard-nosed running back also scored 30 touchdowns.

In his three seasons starting at tailback for HHS, he amassed 4,511 yards of total offense and 74 touchdowns on the ground and through the air.

“Brady has made a tremendous impact on the HHS football program during his three years as a varsity tailback,” Highland coach Jimmy Warnecke said. “He helped lead his team into the playoffs each of his three seasons as a varsity starter, including the (Class 3A) quarterfinals and semifinals.”

Since Feldmann signed with the Bearcats this winter, he has been busy since the early spring gearing up and preparing for the rigors of his freshman year with the Bearcats program.

“The coaches have pretty had me on a weightlifting program and conditioning program working and it’s stuff that I can work on, on my own,” Feldmann said.

Feldmann got his first taste of college football life in the spring.

Although he was ineligible to play in the Bearcats spring game while still at Highland, he could participate in spring workouts with the team and get a feel for their system.

The freshman-to-be said his skill set meshed well with the Bearcats quarterbacks and receivers during spring drills.

“It’s a good fit,” Feldman said. “It’s good and they pretty much run the same offense as Highland.”

Academically, Feldman plans to just work on general studies his first year at McKendree.

On the field, Feldmann said Bearcats coach Mike Babcock’s staff is looking at him taking his freshman campaign as a learning year at running back.

“I’m just looking to learn as much as I can, and if the coaches put me in, they put me in,” Feldmann said.

Warnecke said he feels Feldmann will be a positive contributor to the Bearcats whenever he steps on the field for them.

“Brady will help McKendree above all else because he’s a true football player,” Warnecke said. “This is due to his ability to compete, his hard-nosed, tough style of play and his intelligence.”