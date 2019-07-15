Michigan’s Juwan Howard has attention of top prospects. Here’s his challenge

Juwan Howard's first scholarship offer as Michigan basketball's head coach went to Josh Christopher, a chiseled 6-foot-4 guard from California who, while at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam this past week, went viral for a two-handed alley-oop finish and a pair of "Stranger Things"-themed shoes.

Christopher, the No. 9 overall recruit in the class of 2020 according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, had droves of fans – and a film crew – following him.

Christopher was among the most talented players at the Peach Jam. An athletic scoring guard who got to the rim at will. He has been the subject of many popular YouTube videos, elevated by the pedestal of clipped highlights and social media. Those who don't know Christopher quickly find out who he is, too.

An observer for Friday night's game between Vegas Elite and Nightrydas Elite asked who No. 13 for Vegas was as the game began. A few highlight-reel plays later, and the man had his eyes trained on Christopher for the rest of the game while texting and calling his friends about the next big thing.

If Christopher doesn't sound like somebody John Beilein's version of Michigan basketball usually targeted, it's because it didn't.

Under Howard, the Wolverines are entering the deep end of the recruiting trail, targeting the type of elite recruits that Michigan's new coach once was as a member of the iconic Fab Five. U-M is attempting to recruit like it did two decades ago, a period of time that left a storied and complicated legacy.

The Wolverines have not signed a McDonald's All-American since 2002. They have signed two 5-stars in the modern era of recruiting rankings, dating back to 2003.

There are many differences between Howard and his predecessor. Beilein was a meticulous recruiter. He played everything by the book, even when he didn't have to. He waited until June 15 before offering rising high school juniors – a date essentially no other program adhered to.

Beilein wouldn't offer prospects until he had a) watched them in person b) they had visited campus and c) taken a full academic tour.

His first one-and-done came during his last season at Michigan. That was former 4-star prospect Ignas Brazdeikis, ranked No. 40 overall in his class. If Beilein recruited a player the likes of Duke, Kentucky and Arizona wanted, odds were the prospect was an under-the-radar talent few had heard of midway through his high school career.

Beilein had his share of misses. He also had his share of home runs through his eye for talent and player development, which is why he left Michigan as the program's all-time winningest coach.

When Howard was introduced as Beilein's replacement nearly two weeks after Beilein jumped to the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, he told the world that he was "all eyes and all ears to talent," and that he had yet to pinpoint his recruiting strategy.

Now we know: Howard is going star-hunting. The numbers and his actions bear it out.

Of the nine publicly-reported offers or re-offers Howard has handed out across the 2020 and 2021 classes, seven have gone to prospects rated as 5-stars, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The average overall ranking: No. 17.

Howard's movements tell the same story. Following where a coach goes during an evaluation period is often the best sign of where his recruiting interests lie.

On the first day of the July live period, Howard went to Birmingham, Ala. to watch 5-star center Walker Kessler. The next day, he was in North Augusta, S.C. to watch prospects like Christopher, 5-star guard Nimari Burnett and high 4-star center Hunter Dickinson, among others.

Howard's name and reputation have gotten him in the door for many of these prospects. He has ties to prospects like Burnett because of his background and past in Chicago. He has ties to prospects like Christopher and 5-star wing Scottie Barnes because of his two sons, both of whom will play college basketball and are well-traveled, well-known and liked on the AAU circuit.

This isn't a knock on Beilein, but in terms of pure star power, Howard has a much higher wattage.

Wednesday night, Howard drew head-turns and followers as he made his way through the Peach Jam. Friday morning, as soon as he finished watching Mac Irvin Fire (which featured son Jace, high 4-star guard Adam Miller and Michael Foster Jr., a 5-star forward in the class of 2021 with a Michigan offer), Howard was approached by former NBA star Rasheed Wallace, who lumbered over to Howard and enveloped him in a big hug.

Those relationships may be helpful, but the question remains: Can Howard seal the deal with top recruits in a highly competitive environment?

Howard's hiring attracted attention and has placed the Wolverines in the mix for numerous top prospects. But only a few expressed interest in visiting, and none laid out solid plans to see Ann Arbor in the coming months. Four-star wing Jabri Abdur-Rahim, whose father, Shareef, knew Howard from their days in the NBA, committed to Virginia before taking a visit to Michigan.

Moreover, the competition is different. The Wolverines aren't just recruiting against Big Ten and other high-major programs. They're recruiting against blue-bloods. Kentucky's John Calipari saw Christopher twice, flanked by two assistants each time.

The clock is ticking for Howard and his staff. The next few weeks will be crucial, as prospects take in interest from new suitors after the evaluation period and sift through their lists. In August, recruits will once again be able to take visits. Many will begin officials in the fall. And plenty will sign during the November early signing period. Some recruits have expressed an interest in seeing what Howard's Michigan team will look like this season. But that doesn't necessarily mean they'll wait to make a decision until after that happens.

"Honestly, do you know how (to evaluate Howard's first season)?" said 4-star forward Lance Ware. "I don't know. You definitely have to. His play style, I guess you could say. They'll play this year so I can watch their games this year, but it might be too late by then. It'll just be all off trust, honestly."

The need is great, too. The Wolverines have two open scholarships heading into the 2019-20 season. Point guard Zavier Simpson and center Jon Teske – the foundation of the current team – will graduate after this season. At minimum, Michigan will have three open scholarships to fill, with 4-star point guard Zeb Jackson committed in the 2020 class.

When he stood at Crisler Center on May 30, the first time he had been back since his last game there, Howard acknowledged the path in front of him.

"Recruiting is going to be a challenge," he said.

It won't be easy landing the type of recruits Michigan has set its eyes on. But Howard has gotten his foot in the door. He has a taste of what recruiting is like.

Now we'll see if he can close.