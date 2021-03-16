Bryce Miller: Under-radar Aztecs prepare for Syracuse, chance to raise national profile

The San Diego State basketball team, the one ranked No. 16 in the country, the one with back-to-back Mountain West titles, the one with the nation’s second-best winning percentage the last two seasons, the one riding a 14-game winning streak, has an identity problem.

In a national Zoom call Monday, lead CBS analyst Clark Kellogg began to talk about the team with “I love the ’Zags, I mean the Aztecs.” Analyst and former NBA star Kenny Smith blurted a one-liner, “What team are you talking about? I’m joking.”

Earlier this month, a Top 25 voter from 247Sports cast one for the University of San Diego — clearly mistaking the 3-11 team with the one preparing to play Syracuse on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.

CBS Sports mainstay Bill Raftery struggled to keep up, as well.

“They’re a really talented team,” said Raftery, who will be part of the crew working Friday’s 6:40 p.m. PT broadcast. "(Terrell) Gomez had a big game and I hadn’t seen Gomez play. He stepped in. We know what (Matt) Mitchell can do. Schragel …”

Schragel?

Sharpshooting guard Jordan Schakel said their job is to score and deny points, not contribute to public awareness during college basketball’s most prominent spot on the calendar.

“I’m not really sure who knows about us, who’s talking about us, this and that,” he said. “I’m not too worried about it. If we win games, everybody’s going to know about us.”

The Aztecs found two of their most remarkable seasons muted by the unforeseeable global health crisis. The 30-2 team a season ago seemed on the verge of leaping into the national consciousness with a deep run, until COVID-19 shot-blocked the tournament like Dikembe Mutombo.

Instead of charging into living rooms from Seattle to Secaucus, wowing America with defensive sweat and offensive swagger, the moment was washed away. West Coast basketball too often feels like a sports version of the witness protection program until teams bruise and bend brackets.

So, here come the Aztecs — quietly and again.

“I don’t think anybody on this roster really cares,” said Mitchell, the Aztecs’ leading scorer and the player of the year in the Mountain West. “To be frank, I think we come in here and we look to hoop. If people are doubting, don’t know us, I think they will by the end of the game.”

A range of factors contribute to San Diego State’s understated national profile. Those who follow the game more deeply than a handful of teams or one region know about the defensive pedigree and that Kawhi Leonard began his meteoric rise on Montezuma Mesa.

Beyond that, playing in the Mountain West fails to draw faraway eyeballs, no matter how much and often the Aztecs dominate.

Travel limitations this season caused by the pandemic erased chances to fatten resumes and respect. The conference canceled the Aztecs’ game against Saint Louis, a potential Quad 1 win and attractive cross-conference television matchup.

Few big-name programs want to roll the dice against Mountain West teams the caliber of San Diego State and Utah State because it can seem like significant risk without compelling reward.

“We’ve been on the bubble for three straight years,” Aggies coach Craig Smith said Saturday. “That’s where we’re at. It’s hard for us to get certain games. It’s hard for us to get teams to come play in Logan, Utah. It’s difficult.”

Smith, the national analyst and former player, pinpointed another possible reason.

“Being on national television, a lot of times, is dictated not about who you are, but who you’re playing,” he said. “At times, (the Aztecs) haven’t gotten to be able to play against the opponents on a national scale … on a consistent basis.

“What Gonzaga has done over the years is, they’ve been jumping into those preseason tournaments. So, that has jumped them up. If you notice, they kind of disappear on national television as well towards the end of the year based on their opponents.

“But earlier in the season, they’re playing in places that get that attention.”

Building a basketball brand continues to be a tricky proposition in a world where the “haves” are as hard to force out of the public paint as baby grand pianos.

“(Dutcher) should be in the conversation for national coach of the year again,” CBS Sports Network analyst and former Xavier coach Pete Gillen said. “I don’t think he is, because unfortunately they don’t get much publicity sometimes — different areas, different leagues. But he should be.”

Dutcher joked when told about the comment.

“I was 30-2 last year, so I must have fallen off,” said Dutcher, of his team’s 53-6 run the last two seasons. “I’ve got four losses this year.”

Arguments could be made that Dutcher put together his best coaching effort this season.

“It’s funny that we’re 23-4 and they don’t feel that this team is of the same caliber,” he said. “… We still have to go out there and prove it every time we’re on the floor. We will have to go out there and prove ourselves again Friday night against Syracuse.”

Schakel, the senior guard, suggested a remedy.

“If there’s eight teams left and we’re one of the eight, everybody’s going to have to talk about us at that point,” he said.

No one’s certain what Schragel thinks.