Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili says he’ll enter the NBA draft: ‘I’m excited to see what the future holds’

Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili announced Thursday that he will forgo his remaining eligibility and enter the NBA draft.

“From basketball to classes to dancing, it has been nothing but love since my first day here in Champaign!” a post on his social media account read. “I would like to thank all of Illini nation from deep in my heart for everything! My journey here at Illinois has been amazing. With that being said, I will be entering the 2021 NBA draft and pursuing the next step of becoming a professional basketball player. Thank you so much to everyone who has helped me along the way. I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Bezhanishvili, a native of the Republic of Georgia, averaged 5.1 points and 2.7 rebounds as center Kofi Cockburn’s backup last season.

He set the program’s single-game freshman scoring record in February 2019 with 35 points in an overtime victory against Rutgers. An unheralded recruit, he was a pleasant surprise on the Illini roster, averaging 12.5 points and 5.2 rebounds in his first season.

Bezhanishvili’s role diminished after Cockburn joined the team, averaging 6.8 points and 4.8 rebounds as a sophomore.

He is not listed on many mock draft boards but likely would have professional opportunities overseas. His mom and brother live in Austria.

Bezhanishvili, a junior, is known for his outgoing personality and impromptu dance moves around Champaign. He provided an entertaining video news conference with Cockburn after the Illini won the Big Ten Tournament championship, repeatedly talking about the “amazing” victory.

Bezhanishvili is the third Illinois player since the season ended with a second-round NCAA Tournament loss to announce he is not returning.

Freshman guard Adam Miller announced he entered the transfer portal. As expected earlier this week, junior guard Ayo Dosunmu announced he would forgo his college eligibility to enter the NBA draft.

Cockburn has not made an announcement about his future, but the 7-footer declared for the draft last season before withdrawing to return to Illinois.