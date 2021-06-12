Nick Canepa: Expanding CFP good for everyone as four teams weren’t enough

SAN DIEGO — Nick Saban's contract understandably has been extended through 2029 so he can manage to get by on something other than Social Security in pricey Alabama.

Which means the popular thinking is that, with expanded college football playoffs imminent, more teams simply will spend a few more years running for place dough as Nick coaches through his dotage.

It's Secretariat in the Belmont and every other horse is Twice a Prince. Bama recruits the best, coaches the best, usually plays the best.

But this is a change in the sea. As early as 2023, the College Football Playoffs will be expanded from four to 12 teams — including six conference champions (which means one outside the Power Five, top four seeds get byes), and six at-large.

It's all but done.

And, remember, the Tide doesn't win every year. It just seems that way.

Who knows what the future will deliver, which school may mushroom, as did Clemson?

There are 130 FBS/large school football programs, and the way these youngsters now are free to transfer willy-nilly, recruiting collegians who are looking elsewhere may become more important than stalking high schoolers.

Alabama gets more five-star and four-star prospects than any other university, which means not all get wanted playing time, and a few may move on to where they can get some.

Many people are not in favor of expanding the playoffs. I am. So what if more SEC teams get in? Play better. Recruit better. Four was not enough.

If there's a downside, it's too far down to be seen.

Why not? The regular-season and conference championship games — maybe even bowls — could become more relevant. And perhaps athletes who know they're going to get drafted high won't skip the bowls when they know there's more to them than a swag bag.

Missing classroom time? Sixty-four schools make the NCAA Basketball Tournament. We never hear about attendance.

But football is different, for whatever reason, although the playoffs come when schools are on Christmas break.

In any event, it will give those outside the Power Five incentive to play on. Maybe without a reasonable chance to win it all, but at least get the exposure so many deserve (and play big games for NFL scouts).

There are upsets in basketball. There can be upsets in football, although, granted, Cinderellas are far more likely on hardwood than grass.

Why wouldn't it be a good thing for a San Diego State to at least have a shot at the Final 12?

We've been bitching so long about the small fry not getting a chance to get put into the big pan. Let's cook it and see how it tastes.

Is money, the root of all changes, involved? Of course. But, if nothing else, there will be more football. More football to gamble on. Ratings will be higher with more rooting interest.

Oh, and America cannot get enough football.