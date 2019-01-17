Thursday’s top high school sports performances

BOYS BASKETBALL
Nate Brede, Wesclin
Brede, a senior, was the only Warrior to score in double digits in Wesclin’s 44-36 win over Okawville and he did it in a big way with 30 points, four of which came from behind the 3-point arc.
A.J. Robertson and Jaylon Tuggle, Edwardsville
Robertson and Tuggle scored 15 and 14 point,s respectivel,y as the Tigers topped Jerseyville 65-52.
Bryce Zupan, Civic Memorial
Zupan led the Eagles with 22 points and secured five rebounds as Civic Memorial dropped its game against Metro-East Lutheran 58-52. Four of the senior’s baskets came on 3-pointers and he also grabbed two steals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Carly Foersterling and Abby Williams, Alton Marquette
The freshman duo were the top scorers for the Explorers with 13 points apiece as Alton Marquette charged past Roxana 62-13.
Tinleigh Jakimauskas, Valmeyer
Jakimauskas, a sophomore for the Pirates, had a double-double in Valmeyer’s 56-25 loss to conference foe New Athens with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Chloe Book, Central
The junior scored a game-high 18 points in the Cougars’ 45-35 win over Triad.
