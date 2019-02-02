Top performers in high school sports for Jan. 28- Feb. 1

BOYS BASKETBALL
EJ Liddell, Belleville West
Liddell brought another impressive performance to the Bank of O’Fallon Shootout where the Maroons took on the hosting Panthers on Friday night and came away with a 55-49 victory. The senior for Belleville West secured a double double with 17 points scored and 13 rebounds.
Drew Tebbe, O’Fallon
In the Panthers 55-49 loss to Belleville West at the Bank of O’Fallon Shootout, Tebbe had a team high 14 points.
Armond Williams and Jashawn Anderson, East St. Louis
The Flyers convincingly beat conference rival Edwardsville 72-36 on Friday night with Williams and Anderson leading the way, scoring 18 and 14 points respectively.
Karson Huels, Gibault
Senior Karson Huels led the Hawks in a big way on Wednesday night, scoring 23 points as Gibault topped Columbia 38-26 in nonconference play.
Jackson Holmes, Columbia
Holmes led the way for Columbia with a double-double including 17 points and 10 rebounds in the Eagles’ 61-60 win over Civic Memorial.
Sam LaPorta, Highland
The senior scored 16 points in a 53-44 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Mascoutah. His short jumper with 2:53 left in the first quarter made him just the 18th player in Bulldogs history to reach 1,000 points for his career.
Luke Ervie, Freeburg
Ervie scored 25 points, leading Freeburg to a 62-59 win over Okawville.
Luke Cox, Triad
Cox scored an impressive 34 points, including five 3-pointers, in the Knights’ 61-58 loss to Gibault.
Nate Brede, Wesclin
Despite senior Nate Brede’s 21-point effort, the Warriors fell to Vandalia 59-49.
Philip Reinhardt, Valmeyer
Reinhardt scored 20 points, with three baskets from behind the arc, in Valmeyer’s 50-52 loss to New Athens.
Malik Green, Mascoutah
Green topped the scoreboard the Indians with 18 points in the teams 68-54 win over Columbia.
Simon Thomas, Central
Thomas had 18 points as Central fell to cross town rival Mater Dei 44-29.
Tre Wahlig, Waterloo
Senior Tre Wahlig’s 19 points were not enough for the Bulldogs as they fell to Triad 75-53.
Chase White, Zavier Shaw and Luke Krumsieg, Lebanon
The trio led Lebanon in their close 69-68 loss to New Athens with White, Shaw and Krumsieg scoring 23, 15 and 13 points respectively.
Kelvin Swims, Dupo
Swims had another high scoring performance with 26 points in Dupo’s 57-36 conference win over Steeleville.
Bryce Zupan, Civic Memorial
Zupan was unstoppable for the Eagles on Friday night, scoring 29 points, securing 7 rebounds and grabbing two steals. The seniors efforts helped Civic Memorial to top Jerseyville 69-67.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Quierra Love, Jaylen Townsend and Sydney Harris, Edwardsville
Love and Townsend are no strangers to successful performances as members of the Tigers Class 4A state runner up team in 2017 and fourth place team in 2018. Monday night’s game was no different for the pair as they each scored 23 points in Edwardsville’s 68-71 win over Lutheran North. Later in the week, Love, a junior, had 14 points, three rebounds and three steals in the Tigers’ 54-41 conference win over East St. Louis. Harris, a freshman, was not far behind, pitching in 13 points. Edwardsville has two games left in the season, both conference matchups, and currently leads the Southwestern conference with a 25-2 record.
Ashley Schloer, Kayla Gordon and Amelia Bell, O’Fallon
Schloer, a senior, and Gordon, a junior, scored 13 points apiece in the Panthers’ 65-54 conference win over Belleville East. On Thursday night, Bell led the Panthers with 17 points and O’Fallon beat conference rival Belleville West 64-30. With only two games left in the season, O’Fallon is in second place in the Southwestern Conference standings with a 23-6 record behind first placed Edwardsville.
Bria King, Collinsville
King’s team leading 17 points were more than enough to boost the Kahoks past Granite City 68-30. The senior for Collinsville also added seven rebounds and three steals. With two games left in the season, Collinsville is in fourth place in the Southwestern Conference standings with a 13-11 overall record.
Danika White, New Athens
White’s 18 points were just the boost the Yellow Jackets needed to top Red Bud 40-37. Later in the week, White led the Yellow Jackets in scoring with 24 points as they beat conference foe Steeleville 47-36. New Athens has one more game left in the season and is in third place in the Cahokia Kaskaskia Conference with a record of 13-10.
Lilly Oliver and Ellie Eichenlaub, Freeburg
Oliver led led Freeburg on offense, scoring 13 points while Eichenlaub led the team on defense with 13 rebounds as Freeburg topped Mascoutah 52-35.
Emily Reinneck, 20, Lebanon
Reinneck led the way for the Lady Greyhounds in their Friday night contest against Valmeyer with 20 points. Lebanon took home the victory by a score of 60-23. Lebanon has two games left in the season and is in second place in the Cahokia Kaskaskia Conference with a 19-11 overall record.
Anna Hall, Civic Memorial
Hall added another double double performance for the season, scoring 18 points and grabbing 11 rebounds as the Eagles breezed to a 75-18 win over Waterloo. Hall helped lead the Eagles to a 59-43 win over Triad on Thursday night, scoring 17 points, securing seven rebounds, and grabbing eight steals. With two games left in the season, Civic Memorial sits in first place in the Mississippi Valley Conference with a 24-5 record.
Maddie Davis Ashlyn Wightman, Gibault
In the Hawks’ 61-54 victory over Wesclin, Davies scored an impressive 21 points while Wightman was on fire on both ends of the court with 18 points and 20 rebounds. Gibault has one game left in the season before postseason play begins.
Bree Portz and Hailey Krause, Marissa
Marissa topped conference foe Dupo 65-47 on the road with the help of 17 points from Portz and 16 from Krause. The Meteors lead the Cahokia Kaskaskia conference standings with a 20-5 overall record and one game left in the season.
Fae Harrell and Sophia Bonaldi, Columbia
Harrell scored 17 points and had six rebounds while Bonaldi pitched in 16 points, four rebounds and three steals in Columbia’s 56-48 win over Freeburg. The Eagles have three games left in the season and are leading the Cahokia Mississippi Conference standings with a 19-5 record.
Adrenna Snipes, Alton Marquette
The freshman standout for the Explorers scored 21 points, two from 3-point range, as Marquette beat Gibault 65-37. The Exploreres have two more games to play this season and currently lead the Prairie State Conference with a 19-9 record.
Ali Barisch, Triad
Barisch’s 14 points helped to propel the Knights to a 43-24 win over Granite City on Tuesday night.
Madison Webb and Anna McKee, Father McGivney
Webb was on fire for the Griffins on Tuesday night and secured a double double with a game-high 20 points and 11 rebounds. McKee was not far behind, scoring 15 points. With the help of Webb and McKee, Father McGivney easily topped Metro-East Lutheran 59-26. The Griffins have one more game left in the regular season and sit in second place in the Prairie State Conference standings after Alton Marquette with a 19-10 record.
