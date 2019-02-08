Friday’s top high school sports performers

BOYS BASKETBALL
Shaun Riley II, O’Fallon
Riley led the way for the Panthers with 15 points as O’Fallon topped conference rival Belleville East 43-28.
Terrance Hargrove Jr., East St. Louis
The St. Louis University-bound senior scored 20 points, including a pair of game-winning free throws with 12 seconds left, to lift the Flyers to a 57-56 upset win over the top ranked Belleville West Maroons.
Ray’Sean Taylor, Collinsville
Coming off an exciting win over the reigning Class 4A State Champions Belleville West, the Kahoks beat another conference rival Alton 75-61 with the help of Taylor’s 25 points.
Donovan Clay, Josh Rivers and Andrew Jones, Alton
Despite high-scoring performances from Clay who had 17 points, Rivers who pitched in 15, and Jones who had 14, the Redbirds still fell to Collinsville 75-61.
Luke Cox and Jonah Ogden, Triad
The Knights beat Jerseyville 70-56 with the help of Cox and Ogden, who scored 20 and 17 points, respectively.
Wyatt Krohne, Okawville
Senior Wyatt Krohne, a member of the 2018 Class 1A State Championship Okawville team, scored 22 points as the Rockets soared past Red Bud 52-32.
Johns Adams, Gibault
Adams’ 16 points were not enough to boost the Hawks past Madison and the team lost 61-42.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Emily Reinneck, Lebanon
The Greyhounds needed Reinneck’s 15 points as the team edged past Okawville 35-33 in overtime to claim the Class 1A Lebanon Regional Championship title. Lebanon will take on Carrollton at the Jacksonville Routt Sectional on Monday.
