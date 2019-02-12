Regional Roundup: Stage set for girls championship games

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harris, Townsend unstoppable in Tiger’s win
Freshman standout Sydney Harris scored 26 points while teammate Jaylen Townsend pitched in 22 as the Tigers breezed to an easy 75-33 win over Chatham Glenwood at the Class 4A Quincy Regional. The Tigers controlled the game from the start, outscoring Chatham Glenwood 21-8 in the first quarter. Edwardsville will take on Belleville East for the Regional Championship on Thursday.
Cahokia eliminated from postseason play
Cahokia fell just short of the regional championship game on Tuesday night in the team’s 63-45 loss to Effingham at the Class 3A Waterloo Regional. The Comanches finished the season with an 8-11 record.
Bonaldi scores big in Columbia win
Sophai Bonaldi led the charge for the Eagles with 34 points and Lindsay Wibbenmeyer pitched in 10 as Columbia topped East St. Louis 65-54 to advance to the Class 3A Waterloo Regional Championship. The Flyers were off to fast start and led for most of the first half, taking a slight 32-27 lead at halftime. The Lady Eagles regrouped and came back to outscore East St. Louis in the third and fourth quarter and secure the win.
