Regional Roundup: O’Fallon, Highland and Mater Dei advance

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bell helps O’Fallon advance to title game
Amelia Bell scored 17 points and Ashley Schloer pitched in 12 as the Panthers took an easy 58-28 win over Belleville West at their home Class 4A regional tournament. The Panthers came out strong, outscoring the Maroons in every quarter and going into the half with a 24-12 lead. The team put the final punch on their victory as the clock ticked down by outscoring Belleville West 25-8 in the fourth quarter. O’Fallon will take on Springfield on Friday for the regional championship.
Highland tops Triad in Class 3A
The Bulldogs beat the Triad Knights 60-29 at the Class 3A Mater Dei Regional on Wednesday night. Leading scorers for Highland included sophomore Bella LaPorta with 18 points and fellow sophomore Taylor Kesner with 10 points. Highland will play Mater Dei for the regional championship on Thursday.
Collinsville knocked out by Springfield
The Kahoks were no match for Springfield in the team’s 60-41 loss at the Class 4A O’Fallon Regional Semifinal. Springfield jumped out to a slight 11-6 lead after one quarter of play and continued to keep Collinsville at bay for the rest of the game. The Kahoks finished their season with a record of 15-13.
Mater Dei beats Central
Mater Dei pulled ahead of crosstown rival Central 42-33 at the Class 3A Mater Dei Regional and will play Highland for the championship on Thursday. Keirra Winkeler led the Knights with 13 points.
