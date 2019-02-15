Friday’s top high school sports performers

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Amelia Bell and Kayla Gordon, O’Fallon
Bell and Gordon played pivotal rolls in the Panthers’ 47-46 win over Springfield in the Class 4A O’Fallon Regional Championship game. Bell, a sophomore, scored 17 points, while Gordon, a junior pitched in 12. O’Fallon will take on Edwardsville at the Normal Community Sectional at Belleville West on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Terrence Hargrove Jr., East St. Louis
Hargrove was unstoppable for the Flyers in the team’s 66-49 win over O’Fallon, earning a double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds. The senior also had three steals. East St. Louis has one regular season game left before the playoffs begin and has an overall season record of 23-5.
Zidane Moore, Granite City
Moore led the Warriors with 16 points in the team’s 66-65 loss to Mater Dei. Granite City has two games left in the regular season, one a conference matchup, and has an overall record of 14-14.
Mitchell Haake, Mater Dei
Haake scored 16 points in the Knights’ 66-65 victory over Granite City. Mater Dei has one game left in the regular season and has a current record of 20-12.
Jake Wade, Waterloo
Wade scored 18 points in Waterloo’s 69-51 loss to Mascoutah on Friday night.
Luke Ervie and Carson Smith, Freeburg
Ervie and Smith had 14 and 13 points, respectively, in Freeburg’s 51-40 conference win over Columbia. Freeburg has a season record of 19-11 and has one game left in the regular season.
