Regional Roundup: Stage set for boys regional championship games

BOYS BASKETBALL
Okawville advances to regional championship game
At the Class 1A Marissa Regional, the defending Class 1A state champions beat Gibault 57-29 and will play Marissa for the title of regional champions on Friday. Gibault finished the season with a record of 15-17.
Wesclin wins
The Wesclin Warriors topped Hillsboro 60-38 to advance to the Class 2A Carlyle Regional Championship on Friday where the team will take on Nashville.
Marissa edges Lovejoy
In a close scoring 48-46 matchup at the Class 1A Marissa Regional, the host team beat the Lovejoy Wildcats. Marissa will play Okawville, the defending state champion, for the regional title Friday.
Metro-East Lutheran out of postseason play
The Knights fell to Hardin Calhoun 73-59 at the Class 1A Hardin Calhoun Regional Semifinal on Wednesday night. AJ Smith led the team in scoring with 19 points. Metro-East Lutheran finished the season with an overall record of 15-16.
Sparta falls to West Frankfort
Sparta took a 51-39 loss to West Frankfort at the Class 2A Chester Regional Semifinal and was eliminated from postseason play. The Bulldogs finished the season with a 9-12 record.
