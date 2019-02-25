Postseason roundup: Boys Classes 3A and 4A begin playoff action

BOYS BASKETBALL
O’Fallon grabs win over Belleville East
O’Fallon topped conference rival Belleville East 46-44 at the Class 4A Belleville West Regional on Monday night.
The two teams battled it out for the entire game with the score sitting at 27-23 in favor of the Lancers at halftime and then flipping to 37-30 in favor of the Panthers after the third quarter. O’Fallon won advancement to the regional semifinal on Kyle Dismuke’s off-balance shot at the buzzer. Shaun Riley II led O’Fallon with 17 points.
The Lancers finished the season with a record of 11-19. O’Fallon will take on host and defending Class 4A champion Belleville West on Tuesday.
Edwardsville hands Granite City a loss
Edwardsville beat Granite City 56-46 in the opening round of the Class 4A Collinsville Regional. The Warriors finished the season with an overall record of 14-17. The Tigers will play Collinsville on Tuesday night.
Ervie leads Freeburg to win
Luke Ervie scored 19 points in Freeburg’s 68-49 victory over Cahokia in the opening round of the Class 3A Freeburg Regional. Freeburg will take on Althoff on Tuesday. Cahokia finished the season with an overall record of 5-22.
Centralia moves past Benton
At the Class 3A Salem Regional, Centralia beat Benton 48-39 with the help of Preston Johannes’ 14 points. Crue Walker also pitched in 10 points. With this win, Centralia advances to play Highland on Tuesday.
Columbia advances
Columbia beat Waterloo 61-43 at the Class 3A Freeburg Regional. Cole Khoury had 16 points for Columbia while Tre Wahlig led Waterloo with 10 points. The Bulldogs finished the season with a 7-25 overall record. The Eagles will take on Herrin on Wednesday.
Zupan’s 25 lifts C-M to win
Senior Bryce Zupan was unstoppable for the Eagles on Monday night, scoring 25 points to give Civic Memorial the boost it needed to top Roxana 57-50 in the opening round of the Class 3A Central Regional.
Alex Reams pitched in 10 points.
Civic Memorial charged to a 26-12 lead at halftime, but the Shells bounced back to tie the game at 37 going into the final quarter. They couldn’t sustain the effort, however, and the Eagles held on to advance.
Roxana finished the season with a record of 17-15. Civic Memorial will play East St. Louis on Tuesday.
Central breezes to playoff win
Central easily moved post Wood River 80-33 at its home Class 3A regional on Monday night. Wood River finished the season with a 10-22 record. Central will play Mater Dei on Wednesday.
Triad falls to Mount Vernon
Mount Vernon topped Triad 42-28 to advance to the Class 3A Salem Regional semifinals where the team will take on host Salem on Wednesday. Triad finished the season with an 11-19 record.
