College Recruiting expert Jack Renkens to speak at Belleville East

Jack Renkens, a national recruiting expert for the past 30 years, will conduct his recruiting realities presentation at the the Belleville East High School Performing Arts Center on March 4 at 7 p.m.
Renkens tours the nation each year giving his 50 minute presentation to coaches, counselors, student-athlete and their families, which helps parents and student-athletes understand the real process behind college recruiting.
Renkens knows that for many high school athletes it is their dream to earn a college scholarship playing their favorite sport and he believes that more student-athletes can do this if they understand their options. During the presentation, Renkens discusses the straight talk on actual scholarship offers, NCAA Eligibility Center, Recruiting Letters, home recruiting visits, official paid visits, traveling clubs, summer showcases and more.
Belleville East Athletic Director Mark Larsen said the presentation is catered for high school student-athletes and their families. But it is open free to the public.
