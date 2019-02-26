Postseason Roundup: Althoff, East St. Louis among teams to advance

BOYS BASKETBALL
Hargrove leads East St. Louis
Terrance Hargrove’s 26 points helped push the Flyers past Civic Memorial at the Class 3A Central Regional 85-53. The Flyers led from the beginning, outscoring the Eagles by seven in the first quarter and taking a 44-22 lead at the half. Cornelius Leflore had 11 points for the Flyers.
Civic Memorial finished the season with a record of 11-22. East St. Louis will play the winner of the Mater Dei vs. Central game on Friday for the regional championship.
Althoff advances to title game
With its 65-51 win over Freeburg, the Althoff Crusaders advanced to the Class 3A Freeburg Regional championship on Friday.
Greg Wells led the Crusaders in scoring with 20 points and Luke Ervie led Freeburg with 17 points. Freeburg finished the season with a 20-13 overall record.
Alton advances
With its 66-61 win over Springfield, Alton advances to the Class 4A Collinsville Regional championship against Collinsville on Friday.
Collinsville tops Edwardsville
Collinsville beat conference rival Edwardsville 54-34 at the Class 4A Collinsville Regional.
Ray’Sean Taylor led the charge with 22 points and Cawhan Smith and Keydrian Jones had 13 points apiece. The Kahoks are 27-5 and have a win over defending state champion Belleville West under their belts. They’ll play Alton on Friday for the regional title.
Edwardsville finished the season 9-20.
Highland tops Centralia
Highland beat Centralia 53-35 at the Class 3A Salem Regional and will play for the championship on Friday. Centralia finished the season with a record of 14-15.
Marquette breezes past Pinckneyville
Marquette beat Pinckneyville 60-34 at the Class 2A DuQuoin Sectional. Chris Hatrich scored 14 points while Nick Hemann pitched in 13. Marquette will take on the winner of the Nashville and West Frankfort match up for the sectional title on Friday.
Mascoutah grabs win
With its 60-54 victory over Marion, Mascoutah advances to the Class 3A Metropolis Regional championship on Friday.
