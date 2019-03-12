High School Sports

Tuesday’s top performers in high school sports

By Sarah Johnson

March 12, 2019 10:01 PM

EJ Liddell on returning to State Tournament

Belleville West senior EJ Liddell discusses the Maroons super-sectional win over Bolingbrook and the chance to defend their state championship.
By
Up Next
Belleville West senior EJ Liddell discusses the Maroons super-sectional win over Bolingbrook and the chance to defend their state championship.
By

BOYS BASKETBALL

Terrence Hargrove Jr., East St. Louis

Hargrove had a game high 22 points as the Flyers beat Springfield (Southeast) 56-52 at the Class 3A Springfield Super-Sectional to earn a spot in the state tournament this weekend.

EJ Liddell, Jaylin Mosby, Lawrence Brazil III and Keith Randolph, Belleville West

High scoring performances from multiple Maroons led the defending Class 4A state champions to a 72-60 victory over Bolingbrook at the Normal Super-Sectional. Liddell had a game high 17 points while Mosby pitched in 15 and Brazil and Randolph scored 14 apiece. Belleville West will play Chicago (Curie) on Friday at the state semifinals.

GIRLS SOCCER

Shannon Lampe, Mater Dei

The junior for the Knights scored three goals to help propel Mater Dei to a 6-2 win over Carbondale.

Kasey Neidhardt, Granite City

Neidhardt led Granite City in the team’s 2-0 win over Collinsville, scoring both goals.

  Comments  