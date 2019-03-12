Tuesday’s top performers in high school sports

BOYS BASKETBALL
Terrence Hargrove Jr., East St. Louis
Hargrove had a game high 22 points as the Flyers beat Springfield (Southeast) 56-52 at the Class 3A Springfield Super-Sectional to earn a spot in the state tournament this weekend.
EJ Liddell, Jaylin Mosby, Lawrence Brazil III and Keith Randolph, Belleville West
High scoring performances from multiple Maroons led the defending Class 4A state champions to a 72-60 victory over Bolingbrook at the Normal Super-Sectional. Liddell had a game high 17 points while Mosby pitched in 15 and Brazil and Randolph scored 14 apiece. Belleville West will play Chicago (Curie) on Friday at the state semifinals.
GIRLS SOCCER
Shannon Lampe, Mater Dei
The junior for the Knights scored three goals to help propel Mater Dei to a 6-2 win over Carbondale.
Kasey Neidhardt, Granite City
Neidhardt led Granite City in the team’s 2-0 win over Collinsville, scoring both goals.
