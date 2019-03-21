High School Sports

Thursday’s top performers in high school sports

By Sarah Johnson

March 21, 2019 09:42 PM

BASEBALL

Josh Dima, Althoff

Dima scored three of the Crusaders’ runs in the team’s 15-12 loss to Columbia on Thursday night.

Kaleb Ware and Garrett Weiner, Alton Marquette

Ware scored four of the Explorers’ runs in the team’s 18-3 win over Gilespie. Weiner brought in nine RBIs and scored three runs.

Wes Collins, O’Fallon

In the Panthers’ 10-3 win over Highland, Collins, a senior, scored three runs and had two RBIs.

GIRLS SOCCER

Kylie Petroski, Wesclin

Petroski, a freshman, scored three of the Warriors’ goals and had two assists in the team’s 9-0 win over Metro-East Lutheran.

Ocean Reinhardt, Central

In Central’s 7-0 win over conference rival Salem, Reinhardt scored four goals.

SOFTBALL

Colleen Cockrell, Macy Adams and Lizzy Ludwig, Freeburg

Freeburg topped Okawville 18-0 on Thursday night with the help of several key players. Cockrell and Ludwig scored four runs apiece while Adams scored one run and brought in five RBIs.

Ashlyn Betz, Alton

Betz scored four of the Redbirds’ runs and had four RBIs in the team’s 12-0 win over Roxana.

