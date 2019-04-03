High School Sports

Top performers in high school sports for April 3, 2019

BASEBALL

Ethan Gratton, Triad

Gratton, a senior for the Knights, scored a team-high three runs Wednesday night in Triad’s 10-0 win over Centralia. Triad is 2-6 on the season.

SOFTBALL

Tami Wong and Abby Sullivan, Alton

Wong scored three runs and brought in three RBIs in the Redbirds’ 10-5 victory over Highland. Sullivan hit the game’s only home run, scored twice and brought in a team-high four RBIs. Alton is now 8-2.

Myah Mense, Freeburg

Mense led Freeburg in the team’s 16-1 win over East St. Louis, scoring four runs. Freeburg is 8-3 so far this season.

