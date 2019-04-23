Top high school sports performances for Monday

Big hits, kicks and jumps Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action.

BASEBALL

Hayden Moore and Drake Westcott, Edwardsville

One of the top offensive players in the St. Louis area, Westcott combined with Moore for nie hits and seven RBI as the Tigers defeated Alton and Wesclin on Monday. Moore went 4-for-5 with a pair of RBI in the Tigers 20-6 win over Wesclin while Westcott clubbed his fifth home run of the season and drove in a pair of runs against the Warriors.





Logan Bibb, Mascoutah

Bibb went 2-for-4 with four RBI as part of a 15-hit Mascoutah attack as the Indians clubbed Jersey 14-4 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game. The win was the No. 300 in the career of Mascoutah coach Don Eddy.





Zach Napovanice and Brett Goestenkors, Mater Dei

This power hitting Knights duo combined to drive in 11 runs as Mater Dei defeated Granite City 22-6.. Napovanice went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and six RBI, while Goestenkors finished the day 3-for-5 with five RBI as the Knights improve to 14-7 for the season.





SOCCER

Payton Richter, Waterloo

Richter enjoyed a seven point day as Waterloo (12-3-3) kept rolling in Mississippi Valley Conference play with a 9-0 win over Jersey. Richter finished the game with three goals and an assist.





Kylee Wolf and Peyton Ganz, Freeburg

This duo scored two goals each as the Midgets (9-9) got back to the .500 mark with a 6-0 win over Salem in a ahokia Conference game.





SOFTBALL

Liz Young, Triad.

Young had a day to remember as she went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and drove in five runs as the Knights (13-5) routed rival Highland 11-2 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game.



