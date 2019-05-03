Top high school sports performances for Friday

BASEBALL

Brant Bowen and Brady Schmitz, Freeburg

Bowen had a good night at the plate with three hits and also pitched six strong innings, striking out 10 as the Midgets defeated Civic Memorial 6-5. Schmitz also had a good night at the plate with three hits and three RBI for Freeburg (14-10).





Collin Salter and Dalton Taylor, Edwardsville

Salter and Taylor combined to hold Teutopolis to only two hits as Edwardsville (21-4) defeated the Wooden Shoes 1-0 at Tom Pile Field. The two Edwardsville aces also combined for 13 strike outs and walked just one batter.





SOCCER

Faith Rackers, Mater Dei





Rackers scored three goals as Mater Dei edged Civic Memorial 4-1 in a non-conference soccer game. The Knights improve to 10-11-3 while Civic Memorial is now 12-10-1.





SOFTBALL

Stephanie Bigham, Alyssa Krausz and Abby Gray, Belleville East

Bigham went 3-for-3 and pitched a complete game with six strike outs while the hot-hitting Krausz went 2-for-4 with a home run and a pair of RBI as the Lancers edged Alton 4-3 in a Southwestern Conference game. Gray also went 2-for-4 for East (14-12).





Sam Miener and Sydney Parkerson, Highland

Miener pitched a five hit shutout with 12 strikeouts and drove in three runs with a pair of hits as the Bulldogs shocked Columbia 8-0 in a non-conference softball game Parkerson also aided the offense with a two-run home run.