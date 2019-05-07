No sibling rivalry here, Althoff’s O’Neill sisters thriving on the soccer field

O’Neill sisters thriving on the Althoff soccer field Sisters Emelia O’Neill and Julia O’Neill are best friends off the field and complement each other on the field for the Althoff Crusader soccer team. The Belleville team will compete in the 2019 IHSA class 1A playoffs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sisters Emelia O’Neill and Julia O’Neill are best friends off the field and complement each other on the field for the Althoff Crusader soccer team. The Belleville team will compete in the 2019 IHSA class 1A playoffs.

Heading into the start of the 2018 soccer season, Althoff midfielder Emelia O’Neill was seen as one of the top players on one of the top Class 1A programs in Illinois.

As a sophomore, she scored 24 goals and finished with 63 points. With Liesl Whitener and Jessica Hoffman, along with her younger sister Julia O’Neill, the Crusaders were a state tournament contender last spring.

But, for Emelia, the 2018 season ended before it began. Playing indoor soccer just weeks before the Crusaders’ first game, she suffered an injury to her left knee and was out for the year.

“My knee went one way and my body went the other,” she said. “There was pain, a lot of it. But the worst part was I realized I wasn’t going to be able to play all year.”





But younger sister, Julia, stepped up in her place. The last of the O’Neill soccer playing siblings, Julia O’Neill finished the season with 29 goals and 72 points for an Althoff team which finished third in the Class 1A State Tournament.

In 2019 and after 10 months of grueling rehabilitation, Emelia O’Neill is back for her senior season and playing on the same Crusaders team with her younger sister.

“That was one of the worst things about last year. I was so looking forward to playing on the same Althoff soccer team with Julia,” Emelia said. “We had the opportunity to play together when we were younger. She’s got a lot ability and she’s very unselfish.”

They’re back in the same lineup now, pushing Althoff toward another deep run in the IHSA playoffs. Picking up where she let off a year ago, Julia is among the top 15 scorers in the St. Louis area with 58 points (20 goals, 18 assists). Emelia, meanwhile, has six goals and 15 assists for 27 points.

Althoff (18-4-1) is the No. 2 seed behind Columbia in the Class 1A Althoff Sectional. The Crusaders open postseason play Tuesday against No. 6 seed Freeburg at Oerter Park in Columbia.

The person most happy to happy the O’Neill’s on the field is Crusaders coach Juergen Huettner. Like everyone associated with the Crusaders soccer program, Huettner was devastated when Emelia went down with the knee in jury.

“It was a terrible thing to have happen. But I think the other girls on the team kind of rallied around Emelia. They were determined to make it to the state tournament for her,” Huettner said. “Emelia was still a big part of this team. She was at the practices and was at the games. But I know how much she missed not being able to play.

“Julia is a great talent. She has the ability to get by and and in between defenders and is a goal scorer. Emelia sees the field and anticipates so well. They are both very good soccer players and great kids.”

Soccer has always been the sport of choice for the O’Neill sisters. Older sisters Hannah and Maddie were standout players at Gibault.

“I think we learned a lot about soccer from our older sisters. I know I’ve learned from watching Emelia,” Julia said. “Are we competitive with each other? I think maybe we were when we were younger, but not any longer. She is a role model to me. Being able to play on the same Althoff team is something we’ve wanted to do. We’re just really enjoying it.”

With a combined 85 points, the O’Neill sisters are two of the reasons Althoff could make a return trip to the Class 1A State Tournament, which begins May 24.

“That would be amazing if we could get back to state,” Emelia O’Neill said. “This is a great team we have. We’re all in this together. We all get along so well and doing what we can to help the team be successful.”

Emelia will attend the University of Mississippi next year but will not play college soccer. Julie O’Neill will return to Althoff for at least two more years of soccer.





“I really haven’t decided if I want to play soccer in college. We’ll see what happens,” she said.. “Playing soccer with my sister is fun because she knows how I play and I know how she plays. I think we compliment each other pretty well.

“Next year will be different because she won’t be here and I’ll miss that. I know Emelia will be keeping track on how I am doing. I’ll just keep playing hard and do the best that I can.”