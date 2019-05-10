Top high school sports performances for Thursday

Big hits, kicks and jumps Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action.

Soccer

Katie Rogers and Sydney Thomas, Triad

The top seed in the upcoming Class 2A postseason, the Knights (14-3-2) got goals each from Rogers and Thomas in a 2-0 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Highland.





Anna Chor, O’Fallon

Chor scored twice as the Panthers (12-7-2) defeated Belleville West (6-16-2) in a Southwestern Conference game





Softball

Grace Dunstorff, O’Fallon





Dunstorff went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI as the Panthers blanked Belleville East 2-0 in a Southwestern Conference game. The Panthers are 19-7 while East slips to 14-15.



