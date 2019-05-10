High School Sports
Top high school sports performances for Thursday
Big hits, kicks and jumps
Soccer
Katie Rogers and Sydney Thomas, Triad
The top seed in the upcoming Class 2A postseason, the Knights (14-3-2) got goals each from Rogers and Thomas in a 2-0 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Highland.
Anna Chor, O’Fallon
Chor scored twice as the Panthers (12-7-2) defeated Belleville West (6-16-2) in a Southwestern Conference game
Softball
Grace Dunstorff, O’Fallon
Dunstorff went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI as the Panthers blanked Belleville East 2-0 in a Southwestern Conference game. The Panthers are 19-7 while East slips to 14-15.
Comments