Top high school sports performances for Friday, May 10, 2019

Baseball

Evan Gray, Belleville East





A University of Arkansas recruit, Gray went 2 for 3 with a home run and five RBIs in the Lancers’ 9-3 win over Triad. East improves to 14-14, while Triad, which placed fourth in the Class 3A state tournament a year ago, slips to 11-18.

Kolby Frey, Highland

Frey had all of his pitches working, scattering three hits and striking out 12 as the Bulldogs ran over Class 2A power Nashville in a nonconference game. Highland improves to 16-11, while Nashville is now 22-6.

Gage Baldwin, Red Bud

Baldwin went 2 for 3, scored three runs and added an RBI as the Musketeers defeated Dupo 5-4 in a Cahokia Conference game.

Alex Elsing, Wesclin

Elsing finished the night 3 for 3 with a pair of RBIs as the Warriors breezed past Salem 7-1. Wesclin improves to 12-14.

Softball

Jenna Bohnenstiehl, Triad





Bohnenstiehl keyed a Knights offensive onslaught, going 3 for 5 with a pair of RBIs as the Knights (18-5) defeated Collinsville 13-5. The Kahoks are now 9-13.

Austen Vickery, O’Fallon

Vickery came through with a pair of big hits as the Panthers walloped Belleville West 11-1. Vickery went 2 for 4 with four RBIs for the Panthers (20-7). West finished 11-8.