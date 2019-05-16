Top high school sports performances for Thursday

Big hits, kicks and jumps Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action.

Baseball

Cole Steibel, Red Bud

Steibel was overpowering, holding the Benton Ranges to two hits in siix innings on Thursday as the Musketers advanced to the regional title game with a 4-1 win.

Steibel struck out 10 and walked five for Red Bud (13-15).





Zechariah Goergian, Belleville East

Georgian went a combined 6-for-6 with four RBI as the Lancers swept East St. Louis 15-0 and 16-2 in a Southwestern Conference doubledeader. East improves to 17-16 for the season.





Wes Collins, O’Fallon

Collins went 1-for2 with a triple and three RBI as the Panthers ended Southwestern Conference play with a 6-3 win over Edwardsville. O’Fallon is 22-8 while Edwardsville falls to 27-5.





Softball

Aleigha Cory, Belleville West

Cory went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI as the Maroons (13-9) defeated Collinsville 6-3 in a Southwestern Conference gamer. West is now 13-9.





Katelyn Rheinecker and Lexi Touchette

Rheinecker and Touchette proved to be too much for the Cougars to handle as Columbia edged Central 6-4 to tie for the Cahokia Conference title. Rheinecker sruck out 17 while Touchette went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI The Eagles (18-8) and Cougars (16-7) finished 8-2 in league play.



