Nashville cruises to Class 1A sectional track championship

Nashville senior Gayvn Lietz won the pole vault and 110 meter hurdles as the Hornets ran away with the title Friday at the Class 1A Nashville Class 1A Track and Field Sectional





Lietz cleared 13 feet to win the pole vault then later in the meet showed off his speed as he won the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.6 seconds to lead the way for the Hornets who finished with 102 points, 16 more than second place Chester.

Also winning titles for Nashville were Tabor Kozuszek in the high jump with an effort of 6-feet and the Hornets 1,600 and 3,200 meter relay teams.

Althoff, which placed thir din the team competition with 57 points, won the 400 meter relay andlso advanced to the Class 1A state finals, May 23-25, in the 800 and 1,600 meter relays. The top two athletes in each event and any others equaling state qualifying stanards, move on to the state meet at O’Brien Stadium in Charleston.





Also winning titles for Althoff were Camden Sadler in the 800 meters (2:01.9) and Jonathan Dori (22.3) in the 200 meters. Other local winners were Parker Grob of Lebanon in the long jump (21 feet 1 inch), Jacob Brown of Wesclin in the shot put (47 feet 5 inches), Bryce Chadduck of Dupo (166 feet 3 inches) in the discus, Will Brant of O’Fallon First Baptist Academy in the 3,200 meters (10 minutes 39 seconds); Carter Ritzheimer of Mater Dei (41.8) in the 300 meter hurdles.