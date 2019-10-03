Unplayable surface at SWIC causes location change of Metro Classic Volleyball Tournament

Althoff senior Karinna Gall will lead the Crusaders into the Belleville East Metro Volleyball Classic whch begins on Friday

Due to a floor issue at the Southwestern Illinois College intramural gym resulting in an unplayable playing surface, part of the Belleville East Metro Classic Volleyball Tournament, which begins Friday, has been moved to the Belleville Sportsplex.

All pool play/bracket play originally scheduled for SWIC, has been moved to the Belleville Sportsplex at 2346 Mascoutah Ave,

Perennial state power Althoff Crusaders and O’Fallon Panthers are among nine local teams which will compete beginning Friday at the Belleville East Metro Volleyball Classic .

Sponsored by Chick-Fil-A Greenmount Commons, the 18-team tournament begins with pool play and continues Saturday with teams competing in gold, silver and bronze divisions. Tournament action begins at 4:45 p.m. Friday and at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with matches played at Belleville East High School and the Belleville Sportsplex.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Althoff (14-2), which placed second at the Class 3A state tournament a year ago after winning the 3A title in 2017, is in pool 1 along with Champaign Central and Gibault (14-4).

O’Fallon (13-5) is in pool 4 where it will contend with Normal and Mascoutah (10-10).

Other local teams competing include Belleville East (11-7), Belleville West (10-9), Central (11-4), Mater Dei (13-4) and Columbia (13-7).