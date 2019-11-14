Mater Dei to take on St. Joseph-Ogden at Class 2A State Volleyball Tournament

Mater Dei head coach Chad Rakers. News-Democrat

The Mater Dei Knights will be in pursuit of their eighth Illinois volleyball championship when they take on St. Joseph-Ogden Friday in a semifinal match at the Class 2A State Tournament at Redbird Arena in Normal.

Second behind only Chicago Mother McAuley’s 26 state tournament appearances, the Knights (30-9) are in the state finals for the 23rd time and will take on the perennial state power Spartans (36-4) beginning at noon. Rockford Lutheran (35-5) will take on Decatur St. Theresa (35-5) in the other semifinal at 1:30 p.m.

The two semifinal winners will play for the state championship at 1:55 p.m. Saturday. The third place match is at 12:25 p.m.

Following is a closer look at the teams that will compete for the Class 2A state title.

Mater Dei (30-9)

Coach: Chad Rakers (9th season, 274-71-4)

Classification Enrollment: 408

Nickname: Lady Knights

Colors: Columbia Blue/White/Navy

Conference: (independent)

Last year’s advancement: Lost to Althoff in Cl;ass 3A sectional final

State tournament history: This is Mater Dei’s 23rd trip to the state finals. The Knights have seven state titles

Players to watch: Jr. OPP Myah Helmkamp (137 kills, 19 blocks); Soph. MB: Riley Kleber (163 kills, 66 blocks); Soph. OH: Tori Mohesky (311 kills, 50 aces, 241 digs); Jr. S: Jessie Timmermann (131 kills, 55 blocks, 898 assists, 251 digs)

St., Joseph-Ogden (36-4)

Coach: Abby McDonald (12 years, 315-71)

Classification Enrollment: 467.5

Nickname: Spartans

Colors: Maroon/White/Columbia Blue

Conference: Illini Prairie

Last season’s advancement: Lost to Champaign (St. Thomas More), 25-22, 25-13, in Sectional Final

State tournament history: This is the Spartans third trip to the state tournament

Players to watch: Sr. OH: Katelyn Berry (251 kills, 162 digs); Jr. S: Emily Bigger (58 kills, 888 assists, 219 digs); Jr. OH: Kennedi Burnett (299 kills, 281 digs); Sr. MB: Lacey Kaiser (155 kills, 153 digs)

Decatur St. Teresa (35-5)

Coach Brad Dalton (12 years, 205-139)

Classification Enrollment: 398.475

Nickname: Bulldogs

Colors: Royal Blue/Orange

Conference: Central Illinois

Last season’s advancement :Defeated Grayville, 25-20, 25-15, in 1A Third Place Game

State tournament history: This is the Bulldogs fourth trip to the state finals

Players to watch: Jr. OH: Caleigh Craft (189 kills, 143 digs) Jr. Libero: Grace Busxton (44 aces, 75 assists, 398 digs); Sr. Setter: Lexi Hack (142 kills, 572 assists, 229 digs); Jr. MB: Cami Loo (392 assists, 163 digs); Sr. OH: Abby Robinson (219 kills, 31 blocks, 313 digs)

Rockford Lutheran (35-5)

Coach: Jordan Haverly (3rd year, 92-21)

Classification Enrollment: 362

Nickname: Lady Crusaders

Colors: Purple/White

Conference: Big Northern

Last season’s advancement: : Lost to Forreston, 25-20, 25-20, in Regional Final

State tournament history: This is the Crusaders first trip to the state tournament

Players to watch: Sr. Libero: Katie Angel: (33 aces, 49 assists, 341 digs); Jr. OH: Lauren Spangler (378 kills, 48 aces, 181 digs); Fr. Setter: Kayla Spangler (109 kills, 33 aces, 608 assists, 259 digs)