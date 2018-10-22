Game times and dates set for high school football first round games

Southwesterm Conference rivals Edwardsville and Belleville West are two of six local teams which will play opening round games Friday in the IHSA football playoffs.
With a five-game winning streak heading into the postseason, Edwardsville (6-3), seeded 23rd in Class 8A,. will travel to take on 10th seeded Evanston beginning at 7 p.m. Belleville West (6-3) and seeded 19th in Class 7A, is on the road at 14th seed Wheaton Warrenville South beginning at 6 p.m.
Other local teams opening with games on Friday include Granite City (7A), Alton (7A), Central (4A) and East Alton-Wood River (3A).
Ten other local teams including conference champions East St. Louis (7A), Highland (5A) and Cahokia (4A) play first round games on Saturday
Following is a list of games, dates and times for the 16 metro east football teams which will compete in the first round of the IHSA playoffs this weekend.
Class 8A
No. 23 Edwardsville (H.S.) (6-3) at No. 10 Evanston (Twp.) (7-2), Friday, 7 p.m.
Class 7A
No. 29 Granite City (5-4) at No. 4 Batavia (9-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
No. 18 Hoffman Estates (H.S.) (7-2) at No. 15 East St. Louis (Sr.) (7-2), Saturday, 3 p.m.
No. 19 Belleville (West) (7-2) at No. 14 Wheaton (W. Warrenville South) (8-1), Friday, 6 p.m.
No. 27 Alton (Sr.) (5-4) at No. 6 Rolling Meadows (9-0), Friday, 7 p.m,.
Class 5A
No. 13 Mt. Zion (6-3) at No. 4 Cahokia (H.S.) (8-1), Saturday, 4 p.m.
No. 16 Jerseyville (Jersey) (5-4) at No. 1 Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) (9-0), Saturday, 3 p.m.
No. 15 Olympia Fields (Rich Central) (5-4) at No. 2 Highland (9-0), Saturday, 5 p.m.
No. 10 Mascoutah (6-3) at No. 7 Mattoon (6-3), Saturday, 2 p.m.
Class 4A
No. 9 Freeburg (7-2) at No. 8 Columbia (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.
No. 13 Breese (Central) (6-3) at No. 4 Rochester (8-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
No. 10 Effingham (H.S.) (7-2) at No. 7 Breese (Mater Dei) (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.
Class 3A
No. 15 Wood River (East Alton-W.R.) (6-3) at No. 2 Carlinville (9-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
No. 12 Downs (Tri-Valley) (5-4) at No. 5 Nashville (8-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Class 1A
No. 12 Albion (Edwards County) (6-3) at No. 5 Madison (8-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
Comments