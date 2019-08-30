High School Football
Friday night gridiron games a washout
Big hits, kicks and jumps
Mother Nature pretty much obliterated all Friday night football action.
Edwardsville almost got in a full quarter against McCluer North before the weather stopped action with EHS leading 7-6. Justin Johnson had a 37-yard touchdown run for the Tigers, with Jonathan Rothert adding the extra point.
Despite the shortened game, it appears Edwardsville will get credited with the win. According to STL Today, McCluer North originally agreed to resume the game at 1 p.m. Saturday. But school administrators ulimately decided to cancel the contest altogether.
Edwardsvile athletics director Alex Fox told STL Today he believes it will eventually go down as a 7-6 win for his team.
Belleville East, meanwhile, played nearly a full half of football trailing Chaminade 14-7 before the game was postponed until 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Other cancellations
Below is a brief list of other games canceled Friday night from STL Today and when they’ll be made up:
- Sparta at Freeburg, 10 a.m. Saturday
- Wood River at Breese Central, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
- Mount Vernon vs. Highland, 7 p.m. Saturday
