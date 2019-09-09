These were 15 of the top performances in Week 2 of the high school football season

Collinsville vs Triad football The Triad Knights defeated the Collinsville Kahoks in non-conference high school football. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Triad Knights defeated the Collinsville Kahoks in non-conference high school football.

The following is a list of some of the top performances turned in by local players in week two of the 2019 high school football season:

Donavan Bieber, Columbia, RB

Bieber scored on runs of 32 and 3 yards while finishing with 146 yards on 14 caries as the Eagles (2-0) cruised past Waterloo 35-10 in a Monroe County showdown.

Mason Blakemore, O’Fallon, RB

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A junior, Blakemore turned in his second big game in as many weeks, rushing for 209 yards and three touchdowns as the Panthers posted a huge 40-36 win on the road at perennial playoff contender Bradley-Bourbonnais. Blakemore has rushed for 402 yards during the first two weeks of the season.

Jordan Bruce, Belleville West, RB

Bruce went over the 100-yard mark for the second straight week, rushing for 173 yards and three touchdowns in the Maroons’ (1-1) last-second, loss, 33-32, at Washington.

Logan Chandler, Highland, RB

Operating behind a huge and experienced offensive line, Chandler ran for 228 yards and a touchdown as Highland blew past Belleville East 33-18 for its first win of he season.

PJ Hamlin, Belleville East, LB

Hamlin was one of a very few Lancers to shine Friday in a 33-18 loss at Highland as he collected 12 tackles, including seven solos. Belleville East slips to 0-2.

SHARE COPY LINK Cahokia quarterback Chris Bradley connects with receiver Le'Tarius Conway for a touchdown against Chaminade at the Gateway Scholars Classic in East St. Louis.

Matthew Jackson and Carter Quinn, Jerseyville

A senior quarterback, Jason ran for 128 yards and a touchdown while running back Carter Quinn scored on a 33-yard run and finish the night with 148 yards on the ground in the Panthers’ 24-17 loss at Marion.

Justin Johnson, Edwardsville, RB

Ranked as one of of the top players in the state by 247Sports, Johnson rushed for 176 yards and scored four touchdowns in a 44-27 loss to Christian Brothers College Prep Friday at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

Quinton Jones, Cahokia WR

Jones came up with a couple of big plays, hauling in a 66-yard touchdown pass from Chris Bradley and returning a kickoff 87 yards for a score, but the Comanches fell 41-22 at Chaminade Saturday at the East St. Louis Gateway Scholars Football Classic.

Zach Napovanice, Mater Dei

Napovanice was a one-man scoring machine Friday as Mater Dei (1-1) rallied in the second half to defeat Alton Marquette 28-10. Napovanice scored on runs of 9, 3, 45 and 11 yards and finished the night with 228 yards.

SHARE COPY LINK Dominic Lovett catches a touchdown pass from Tyler Macon in the East St. Louis Flyers' win over Trinity at the Gateway Scholars Classic Saturday.

Jayden Neal, RB and Devin Wills, RB, Mascoutah

Neal and Willis were unstoppable, combining for 266 yards and six touchdowns as the Indians (1-1) overwhelmed Mount Vernon, 56-26. Wills ran for 135 yards and four touchdowns while Neal finished the night with 131 yards and two scores.

Brady Schmitz, Freeburg RB

Schmitz ran for 113 yards and two scores as the Midgets (2-0) ran past Carlyle, 44-0, in their Cahokia Conference opener on Friday.

DaMonta Witherspoon, East St. Louis, RB

Witherspoon rushed for 194 yards and three touchdowns as the Flyers (2-0) ran past Trinity Catholic, 32-0, at the Gateway Scholars Football Classic Saturday. East St. Louis is the top-ranked Class 5A team in the state.

SHARE COPY LINK The Triad Knights defeated the Collinsville Kahoks in non-conference high school football.

Logan Wongler, Triad QB

Wongler was a one-man wrecking crew Friday as he led Triad (2-0) to a second straight impressive victory. Wongler ran for 151 yards and four touchdowns while also throwing a touchdown pass as the Knights rolled past Collinsville, 38-7.