High School Football O’Fallon vs Cahokia Oct. 25, 2019 October 26, 2019 01:34 AM

The Cahokia Comanches IHSA high school football team won over the O'Fallon Panthers 28-21 in O'Fallon, IL, on Oct. 25, 2019. The Comanches improved to 7-2 and now will gear up for the postseason, while the Panthers concluded the season at 3-6.