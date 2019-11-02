High School Football
Football playoff recap: Columbia, Mascoutah & Triad post wins
Saturday was a busy day for metro-east football teams with a big slate of games. Times and dates for second round games will be announced Monday. Here is a recap of Saturday’s action:
Class 4A
Columbia dominates Roxana
The Eagles bolted to a 56-14 lead after three quarters and rolled to a 56-28 home win against Roxana
Donovan Bieber had three rushing touchdowns for the Eagles, while London Lyttle scored on a rushing touchdown, two touchdown passes and an interception return for a score. Ronnie Hunsaker added a touchdown, and Nic Horner fired two scoring passes and rushed for another touchdown.
The Eagles improved to 10-0 and will face Prairie Central on the road in a second round game. Roxana finished at 5-5.
CLASS 5A
Mascoutah rallies past Carbondale
The Indians posted 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to rally past the host Terriers 40-28 in a first round IHSA Class 5A game.
Scorless after a quarter, the two teams combined for 40 points in the second period, with Carbondale finishing with a 21-19 lead. Devin Willis had a rushing touchdown, while Devon Ross tossed a pair of touchdowns to Timothy Middleton Willis then busted off a 98-yard touchdown run and added the 2-point conversion for a 27-21 Indians lead.
Carbondale answered and led 28-27 heading into the final quarter. However, Willis rumbled in from 15 yards out with 59 seconds left for a 33-28 lead. Willis then salted the win with a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown with 13 seconds left.
The Indians improved to 7-3 and will face Kankakee in a second round contest.
Triad powers past Marion
The visiting Knights used a high-octane offensive attack to dominate Marion 55-28.
Triad led 41-28 after three quarters and used a 14-point fourth quarter to secure victory.
Triad received two rushing touchdowns from Sam Yager and once each from Logan Wongler and Luke Foreman. Wongler also connected with Foreman for a touchdown pass, while Anthony LaRue returned an interception for a score. Josh Edison returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, while Foreman also returned a kickoff for a touchdown 83 yards.
The Knights (7-3) advance to the second round where they will face Sacred Heart-Griffin.
In other games Saturday:
- Class 2A: Pana 46, Red Bud 12. The Musketeers finished at 5-5.
- Class 3A: Fairfield 36, Alton Marquette 8. The Explorers finished 5-5.
- Class 4A: Murphysboro 20, Civic Memorial 14. The Eagles finished 7-3.
- Class 4A: Effingham 55, Breese Central 13. The Cougars finished 5-5.
Here are Friday’s results:
Class 8A
Edwardsville rolls to win
In an IHSA Class 8A contest, Edwardsville romped to a 44-17 home win against St. Charles East.
The Tigers won their fourth-straight game in improving to 8-2. Edwardsville now advances to the second round where it will face Minooka.
Comments