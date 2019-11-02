Football playoff recap: Columbia, Mascoutah & Triad post wins

Saturday was a busy day for metro-east football teams with a big slate of games. Times and dates for second round games will be announced Monday. Here is a recap of Saturday’s action:

Class 4A

Columbia dominates Roxana

The Eagles bolted to a 56-14 lead after three quarters and rolled to a 56-28 home win against Roxana

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Donovan Bieber had three rushing touchdowns for the Eagles, while London Lyttle scored on a rushing touchdown, two touchdown passes and an interception return for a score. Ronnie Hunsaker added a touchdown, and Nic Horner fired two scoring passes and rushed for another touchdown.

The Eagles improved to 10-0 and will face Prairie Central on the road in a second round game. Roxana finished at 5-5.

CLASS 5A

Mascoutah rallies past Carbondale

The Indians posted 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to rally past the host Terriers 40-28 in a first round IHSA Class 5A game.

Scorless after a quarter, the two teams combined for 40 points in the second period, with Carbondale finishing with a 21-19 lead. Devin Willis had a rushing touchdown, while Devon Ross tossed a pair of touchdowns to Timothy Middleton Willis then busted off a 98-yard touchdown run and added the 2-point conversion for a 27-21 Indians lead.

Carbondale answered and led 28-27 heading into the final quarter. However, Willis rumbled in from 15 yards out with 59 seconds left for a 33-28 lead. Willis then salted the win with a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown with 13 seconds left.

The Indians improved to 7-3 and will face Kankakee in a second round contest.

Triad powers past Marion

The visiting Knights used a high-octane offensive attack to dominate Marion 55-28.

Triad led 41-28 after three quarters and used a 14-point fourth quarter to secure victory.

Triad received two rushing touchdowns from Sam Yager and once each from Logan Wongler and Luke Foreman. Wongler also connected with Foreman for a touchdown pass, while Anthony LaRue returned an interception for a score. Josh Edison returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, while Foreman also returned a kickoff for a touchdown 83 yards.

The Knights (7-3) advance to the second round where they will face Sacred Heart-Griffin.

In other games Saturday:

Class 2A: Pana 46, Red Bud 12. The Musketeers finished at 5-5.

Pana 46, Red Bud 12. The Musketeers finished at 5-5. Class 3A: Fairfield 36, Alton Marquette 8. The Explorers finished 5-5.

Fairfield 36, Alton Marquette 8. The Explorers finished 5-5. Class 4A: Murphysboro 20, Civic Memorial 14. The Eagles finished 7-3.

Murphysboro 20, Civic Memorial 14. The Eagles finished 7-3. Class 4A: Effingham 55, Breese Central 13. The Cougars finished 5-5.

Here are Friday’s results:

Class 8A

Edwardsville rolls to win

In an IHSA Class 8A contest, Edwardsville romped to a 44-17 home win against St. Charles East.

The Tigers won their fourth-straight game in improving to 8-2. Edwardsville now advances to the second round where it will face Minooka.