Belleville West point guard Lawrence Brazil signs with UMSL

BELLEVILLE

The point guard on a Belleville West basketball team which won a second straight Class 4A state title in March, Lawrence Brazil IIiI has decided to stay local to continue his academic and athletic career.

A third team Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-state selection, Brazil signed a letter of intent Thursday to attend the University of Missouri at St. Louis beginning in August.

The 6-2 Brazil averaged 12.6 points and had 69 3-point field goals while dishing out nearly five assists per game for the Maroons who finished 34-4 this season and won 66 games the past two years.

Brazil chose UMSL over Illinois-Springfield and several junior colleges.