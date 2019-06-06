Recruiting
Belleville West point guard Lawrence Brazil signs with UMSL
Brazil, Belleville West rout East
The point guard on a Belleville West basketball team which won a second straight Class 4A state title in March, Lawrence Brazil IIiI has decided to stay local to continue his academic and athletic career.
A third team Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-state selection, Brazil signed a letter of intent Thursday to attend the University of Missouri at St. Louis beginning in August.
The 6-2 Brazil averaged 12.6 points and had 69 3-point field goals while dishing out nearly five assists per game for the Maroons who finished 34-4 this season and won 66 games the past two years.
Brazil chose UMSL over Illinois-Springfield and several junior colleges.