Belleville West point guard Lawrence Brazil signs with UMSL

Brazil, Belleville West rout East Belleville West junior guard Lawrence Brazil III talks about the Maroons' triumph over Belleville East on Tuesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Belleville West junior guard Lawrence Brazil III talks about the Maroons' triumph over Belleville East on Tuesday.

The point guard on a Belleville West basketball team which won a second straight Class 4A state title in March, Lawrence Brazil IIiI has decided to stay local to continue his academic and athletic career.

A third team Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-state selection, Brazil signed a letter of intent Thursday to attend the University of Missouri at St. Louis beginning in August.

The 6-2 Brazil averaged 12.6 points and had 69 3-point field goals while dishing out nearly five assists per game for the Maroons who finished 34-4 this season and won 66 games the past two years.

Brazil chose UMSL over Illinois-Springfield and several junior colleges.