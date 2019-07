Baseball Royals react to Noah Syndergaard’s first pitch at Alcides Escobar July 29, 2019 10:44 AM

One Royals player called it "weak" that the first pitch of World Series Game 3 forced Alcides Escobar to duck. After the game, the Mets' Noah Syndergaard said he wasn't trying to hit Escobar but that he was trying to make the Royals uncomfortable.