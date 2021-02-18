Not everyone is thrilled that Domingo German is back with the Yankees

After missing last season to serve a suspension under the MLB/MLBPA joint domestic violence policy, Domingo German was back on the field with the other pitchers and catchers for the first official workout Thursday morning. It was the first step in the 28-year-old being “welcomed” back.

But not everyone is greeting him with open arms.

“I don’t think he owes anything to me. I think it’s off the field stuff that he needs to take care of. Sometimes you don’t get to control who your teammates are,” Yankees reliever Zack Britton said. “That’s the situation. I don’t agree with what he did. I don’t think it has any place in the game or off the field at all.”

Aaron Boone had said on Wednesday it was his job to “welcome” German back and it was now time for German to resurrect his career. The right-hander, who won 18 games in 2019 before the incident with his girlfriend, had to meet with Boone and GM Brian Cashman after the suspension and convince them that this was no longer an issue.

Boone said Wednesday that he did not think German would — or had to — address it with the team as a group.

Britton, a leader in the Yankees clubhouse, did not seem interested in hearing from German.

“My job is to go out there and pitch and do my job,” Britton said. “So that’s kind of what my concern is right there. But (German) doesn’t owe me anything. I think that’s something that he’s going to have to deal with on his own and make better choices going forward.”

Boone had said Wednesday afternoon that the incident was behind German and the Yankees, but there seems to be drama always percolating under the surface. Wednesday night it boiled over again.

German posted a message on his Instagram account that said in Spanish “everything is over,” He deleted the post and replaced it with one in Spanish saying “I’m ready.”

The Yankees manager said that the distressing Instagram post was brought to his attention and he was concerned.

“First and foremost I wanted to make sure that Domingo is in a good place,” Boone said. “When I first heard about it last night and saw it and it was brought to my attention, I was taken aback a little bit and immediately concerned. I do feel like maybe a little bit out of context a little bit overblown. I am comfortable that he’s doing fine and doing well, and ready to compete.”

German sent off similar red flags via Instagram last year, as baseball was getting back on the field after the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, seeming to indicate he was leaving baseball. At the time, the Yankees had to track him down in the Dominican Republic and find out what was going on.

Boone was very uncomfortable when asked about shutting German’s social media down, but said it’s something the Yankees have to monitor.

“But something that we’ll continue to watch and as best we can,” Boone continued. “We’ll try and make sure he’s in a good place, but I had the conversation about, you know, trying to be as smart and choosey as we can be about some of the things we’re expressing publicly.”

While it may be an uncomfortable return to the Yankees and baseball, it certainly is not unprecedented. Aroldis Chapman got a second chance. The Yankees closer had his debut with the team delayed in 2016 after he was suspended for a domestic violence incident back in 2015.

Chapman issued a public apology before he pitched for the Yankees.

And the Yankees certainly need German. With an uncertain rotation, and in a year when pitching depth will be the difference between a playoff team and a champion, the Yankees need him to rediscover his 2019 magic. He went 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 24 starts and three relief appearances over 143 innings this season.