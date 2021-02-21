Yanks postpone Domingo German appearance after new details surface of 2019 domestic violence incident

TAMPA, Fla. — Facing many of his teammates for the first time since he was suspended in September 2019 under the MLB/MLBPA joint domestic violence policy, Domingo German realized he had some explaining to do. After being scheduled to speak to the media on Sunday — for the first time since the Sept. 2019 incident for which he voluntarily accepted the 81-game suspension that spanned two years — German and the Yankees decided it was best to “push it back,” and have the right-hander address his teammates first.

“It is important to me that I have the opportunity to speak directly with my teammates both individually and collectively and address them face-to-face before I speak to the media and our fans,” German said via a statement read to reporters at the minor-league complex during pitchers and catchers workouts. “This process has begun, but more time is needed, especially since half our team has yet to report to spring training. I recognize that speaking publicly will be an important step for me and I will do so in the upcoming days.”

The decision to postpone German’s first public comments in more than a year came hours after a new report Sunday in The Athletic on the incident, in which German allegedly slapped his girlfriend at a charity event for former teammate CC Sabathia. Sunday’s report alleges the episode continued at the home German shared with his girlfriend until she locked herself in a room and called the wife of one of German’s teammates to come and help her. Reportedly, that couple came to the residence to try to help, but it was another Yankee employee who reported the incident to MLB. The incident was not reported to the police.

Thursday, the first official day pitchers and catchers worked out, reliever Zack Britton made it clear there were players in the clubhouse who were not happy with the idea of German being welcomed back.

“Sometimes you don’t get to control who your teammates are,” Britton said. “That’s the situation. I don’t agree with what he did. I don’t think it has any place in the game or off the field at all.”

Britton’s words carry a lot of weight in the Yankees clubhouse and throughout baseball. Boone said he had not spoken to Britton about it before camp, but his comments made Boone aware this was going to be a bigger issue than expected.

“It has made me know I need to be on this and paying attention a little more closely with different individuals,” Boone said.

While Boone said he had to have daily conversations about German’s situation, he hadn’t had “many long” conversations with other players about it.

This is a glimpse into a clubhouse that, days into the 2021 season, already has some issues.

The divide, however, is obviously not insurmountable in the organization or the clubhouse.

The Yankees dealt for the then-Reds closer Aroldis Chapman after domestic violence allegations in 2015 wiped out a deal between the Reds and Dodgers. Chapman was suspended 30 games, which delayed his Yankees debut. Chapman apologized for the incident, during which he fired a gun eight times in his garage, by pointing out that he did not hurt anyone. Except for his brief stint with the Cubs, Chapman has been with the team ever since and, five years after coming aboard, he was re-signed by the Yankees and extended. He is considered a cornerstone of the bullpen and part of the clubhouse and is now counseling German.

“That feeling of having a family within this clubhouse, it’s always there and it’s important and that’s why I felt that one of the things I mentioned, I told him that I felt it was important to address your family first, your teammates here, before you spoke to the media,” Chapman said through Yankees interpreter Marlon Abreu. “I thought it was important to do so with your teammates, and I think it will be very beneficial for him when he does so.”

The Yankees have to hope so.

They come into camp with high hopes for their rotation, but concerns about injuries and experience. German went 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 24 starts and three relief appearances over 143 innings in 2019. He could be an important depth piece in a year when pitching depth will be the key.