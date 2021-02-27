It’s Cubs outfielder Joc Pederson’s time to seize his opportunity: ‘I don’t think I am respected as an everyday player’

Joc Pederson is betting on himself.

The new Chicago Cubs outfielder turned down multiyear offers elsewhere for a one-year deal in Chicago because the organization offered the main thing he coveted. Pederson wanted an opportunity to play every day, and he will get a chance to show he’s more than a platoon option as the Cubs’ starting left fielder.

Pederson, entering his eighth big league season, knows it is on him to deliver. Manager David Ross isn’t going to keep running him out there if Pederson doesn’t come through against left-handers. Ross brought that up during a phone conversation with Pederson before the 28-year-old signed with the team Feb. 5.

“ ‘Hey, I’m going to pencil you in there every day, and if we come to July and you’re not cutting it and you’re hitting .150 against lefties — we’re still here to win ballgames,’ ” Pederson recalled Ross telling him. “I said, ‘Absolutely.’ Like, I’m not looking for anything guaranteed. I just want to have a real opportunity. Basically that’s what he said, ‘We’re going to give you that,’ and I think that was a huge.

“I trusted him and I think he’s trusting me, and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Pederson didn’t get many extended looks from the Los Angeles Dodgers to prove that as a left-handed hitter he wouldn’t be a liability against lefties. He started 23 games versus left-handers during his first full season in 2015; over the next five years, he had only 28 total starts. The Dodgers’ organizational depth allowed them to build a consistent winner and a threatening lineup. At times, that meant players had to put the team ahead of themselves. For Pederson, it resulted in a platoon role.

“I don’t think I am respected as an everyday player, (it’s) why a lot of teams didn’t want to pursue me as that,” Pederson said Friday. “So I’m excited for this opportunity, and it’s fun to come to field every day knowing that I’m getting another shot.”

Most of Pederson’s sample size against left-handers comes from his 2015 season when he hit .216 with a .295 on-base percentage and .691 OPS in 129 plate appearances. When compiling and evaluating the totality of his numbers when a lefty is on the mound, Pederson doesn’t stack up well against other left-handed hitters’ performances. Since the start of the 2015 season, 139 left-handed hitters have at least 150 plate appearances versus a lefty. Among them, Pederson ranks near the bottom in notable offensive categories featuring weighted runs created plus (123rd), weighted on-base average (127th), OPS (127th), batting average (126th) and K% (28th).

Pederson’s history against left-handed pitchers isn’t completely bleak. One encouraging metric is his walk rate in lefty-lefty matchups. His 9.3 BB% is in the top third among the aforementioned group. Pederson also has produced a solid hard-hit rate (30.6 Hard%) that put him in the top 50%.

In six-plus seasons overall with the Dodgers, Pederson hit .230 with 130 home runs and 303 RBIs with a .336 on-base percentage, .806 OPS and 116 OPS+.

Cubs hitting coach Anthony Iapoce has enjoyed getting to know Pederson and watching him work in camp. Iapoce said Pederson has been proactive in his cage work, including how to attack left-handers and right-handers while facing different arm angles. It’s not the practice and work itself that has stood out to Iapoce but Pederson’s approach to the challenge.

“You can see that he wants it,” Iapoce said this week. "It’s no different from what anybody else is doing in the major leagues to try and get an everyday job. But just the competitive awareness, the spirit that he brings, I think those are the things where you’re like, OK, I can see this happening.”

With Pederson as the lone external addition to the Cubs starting lineup, Ross’ job becomes a little easier if Pederson shows improvement and doesn’t need to be benched every time an opposing team starters a left-hander. Ross could look to pinch hit for Pederson when a lefty comes in from the bullpen, especially against a power arm like the Milwaukee Brewers’ Josh Hader. It will be up to Pederson to force Ross to keep him the lineup.

“I know what type of player I am,” Pederson said. “Just getting opportunities is going to be good. I guess you could say I’ve got to prove some stuff to them. But I’m going to have to prove it for anybody but myself. Like, I know what I can do and I’m not going to add pressure.”