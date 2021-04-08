Moncada, Mercedes homer and Lynn goes distance, leading White Sox to 6-0 win against Royals in home opener

CHICAGO — It didn’t take the Chicago White Sox long to give their fans something to cheer about Thursday in their home opener against the Kansas City Royals.

Yoan Moncada and Yermin Mercedes hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning, leading the way to a 6-0 victory in front of 8,207 fans at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The start of the game was delayed 2 hours, 12 minutes because of rain.

Moncada hit a two-run home run to left-center off Royals starter Brad Keller. Mercedes followed with a 485-foot solo blast to left-center. Mercedes played at Guaranteed Rate Field for the first time Thursday.

It was also Lance Lynn’s first home start with the Sox, and he was outstanding, going the distance for the shutout.

The right-hander, acquired from the Texas Rangers in an offseason trade, allowed five hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks on 111 pitches. He retired the first 12 batters.

Danny Mendick had three hits, tying a career high. Mercedes and Adam Eaton both had two hits, and Eaton drove in two.

Mercedes went 2 for 4 with the home run and one RBI to continue his sizzling start. He was named the American League Player of the Week on Monday after going 9 for 14 in his first three games. He then collected three hits Monday night and one more Tuesday.

“He deserves a lot of credit for, each day, even after the five-hit day (Friday against the Los Angeles Angels), remaining focused and following it up with similar positive performances,” Sox general manager Rick Hahn said before the game.

The 485-foot home run was the third-longest ever by a Sox player at Guaranteed Rate Field, behind Joe Borchard (504 feet on Aug. 30, 2004, against the Philadelphia Phillies) and Frank Thomas (495 feet on July 23, 2002, against the Minnesota Twins).

With the win, the Sox (4-4) got back to .500. The three-game series continues Saturday.