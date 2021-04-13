Cleveland Indians score twice in the 10th to beat the Chicago White Sox 2-0 in a classic pitchers’ duel between Shane Bieber and Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito and Shane Bieber provided a pitching clinic Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field in a thriller that went to extra innings.

The Cleveland Indians scored twice in the 10th and held on to beat the Chicago White Sox 2-0.

Roberto Pérez broke the scoreless tie with an RBI infield hit against Sox reliever Garrett Crochet. Pinch hitter Amed Rosario followed with an RBI double.

The Sox went down in order against James Karinchak in the bottom of the 10th. Jake Lamb flied out to the warning track in right for the final out.

It was a well-played game throughout, headlined by the pitching of Giolito and Bieber.

Giolito allowed three hits in seven-plus scoreless innings for the Sox. He struck out eight and walked three, exiting after walking Pérez to lead off the eighth with his 107th pitch.

Bieber, the 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner, allowed three hits, struck out 11 and walked one in nine scoreless innings for the win. He threw 113 pitches.

Giolito struck out at least one batter in each of the first seven innings. Bieber fanned five straight Sox batters stretching from the final out of the third to the first out of the fifth.

The series continues Wednesday with Carlos Rodón scheduled to pitch for the Sox. He was originally scheduled for Monday’s opener but was a late scratch because of an upset stomach.