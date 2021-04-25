Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers’ 5-run 9th inning derails Chicago Cubs’ hopes of a late comeback in a 6-0 loss at Wrigley Field

MEGHAN MONTEMURRO Chicago Tribune

For eight innings Sunday afternoon at Wrigley Field, a bases-loaded walk by Chicago Cubs starter Jake Arrieta in the first was all that separated the hosts and the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Cubs’ hopes of a late comeback were derailed in the top of the ninth, however, with reliever Jason Adam on the mound. The first six Brewers reached base against Adam, sparking a five-run inning that put the game away in the Cubs’ 6-0 loss.

The offense couldn’t get going against Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff. Arrieta recovered from a shaky start in which he surrendered two hits and walked two batters to open the game, quickly finding himself in a bases-loaded, no-out jam with the Cubs down 1-0.

But he recovered after the run-scoring walk and retired the next 15 Brewers. He struck out eight in six innings, representing his most strikeouts since May 25, 2019, which also came against the Brewers when he was with the Philadelphia Phillies.

