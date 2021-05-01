Dodgers lose Dustin May to arm injury, then fall to Brewers in 11 innings

Dustin May turned his back toward home plate and winced in pain after his 27th pitch of the game Saturday night, a 94-mph fastball that the Los Angeles Dodgers can only hope isn’t the 23-year-old flame thrower’s final pitch of the season.

May immediately summoned manager Dave Roberts and athletic trainer Yosuke Nakajima to the mound in the second inning of a crushing 6-5, 11-inning loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.

After a brief discussion, May headed for the clubhouse, the uncertainty of what appeared to be a significant injury overshadowing a grueling loss in a 4-hour 48-minute game in which the Dodgers emptied their bullpen and bench.

Will Smith, who entered as a pinch-hitter in the ninth, capped an eight-pitch at-bat against Brewers reliever Drew Rasmussen with his first career triple, a shot into the right-field corner to score two runs in the top of the 11th for a 5-3 lead.

Mookie Betts was walked intentionally and thrown out attempting to steal second, and Corey Seager struck out, the Dodgers’ inability to tack on costing them in the bottom of the 11th.

Dodgers left-hander Alex Vesia walked Luke Maile and Mario Feliciano to load the bases with no outs. Mitch White, 10th pitcher of game, replaced Vesia and got Kolten Wong to hit a sacrifice fly and struck out Keston Hiura.

But Avisail Garcia grounded an RBI single to left and Travis Shaw followed with an RBI single to right, sending the Dodgers to their 10th loss in 13 games.

May, who has not had any serious arm injuries in his six-year professional career, looked unhittable through five batters. He struck out Wong with a 99-mph sinking fastball and Daniel Vogelbach with an 88-mph curve in the first inning and Shaw with a nasty 89-mph back-foot breaking ball in the second.

Luis Urias lined a 97-mph fastball over the wall in left field for a two-out solo homer in the second, pulling the Brewers even 1-1. There was no indication through May’s next six pitches, to Billy McKinney, that he might be ailing.

But on his seventh pitch, a 2-and-2 four-seam fastball that was far off the plate and well below his 98.4-mph average, May added to the growing list of injured Dodgers and unexpectedly forced the team into its second bullpen game in two days.

Jimmy Nelson, Scott Alexander, Dennis Santana, Victor Gonzalez, Kenley Jansen and Blake Treinen each threw scoreless innings to keep the Dodgers even with Milwaukee through nine innings, and Justin Turner’s run-scoring single in the top of the 10th off Rasmussen gave the Dodgers a 3-2 lead.

Max Muncy was walked intentionally to load the bases, and with the Dodgers out of position players, pitcher Clayton Kershaw was sent up to pinch-hit in extra innings for the second time this week. Kershaw struck out and AJ Pollock grounded out to end the inning.

Vesia, making his Dodgers debut after being recalled Friday, walked Garcia and Shaw to load the bases before striking out Jackie Bradley Jr. with a 95-mph fastball. Urias’ sacrifice fly to medium left tied the score 3-3, but Vesia struck out McKinney to escape further damage.

Betts wasted no time getting into the swing of things after sitting out Friday night’s game. The struggling outfielder, who was hitting .213 (13 for 61) since returning from an early season back injury, drove Brandon Woodruff’s first pitch of the game, a 96-mph fastball, 406 feet to left-center for a home run.

After Urias’ homer in the second, Betts was hit by a pitch with two outs in the third and scored on Seager’s triple to the base of the center-field wall for a 2-1 Dodgers lead.

Shaw demolished a 97-mph fastball from Cleavinger, sending a 443-foot solo homer to center, to tie the score 2-2 in the bottom of the third.

The Dodgers threatened in the fifth when they put runners on first and third with one out, but Woodruff struck out Seager with a 96-mph fastball and Turner with a 97-mph fastball. They put a runner on third with two outs in the sixth, but Woodruff whiffed Gavin Lux with a 96-mph fastball.

Chris Taylor walked with one out in the ninth and stole second but was stranded when Austin Barnes and pinch-hitter Smith both flied out to center off Brewers left-hander Josh Hader, who pitched on a third straight day for only the second time in his career.

With Tony Gonsolin (right-shoulder inflammation) and David Price (right-hamstring strain) not expected back any time soon, the Dodger will likely fill the fifth spot in the rotation with Santana, Nelson, White or Edwin Uceta.