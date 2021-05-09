How did broadcaster Beth Mowins celebrate after making history with the Chicago Cubs? ‘A hamburger, a Manhattan and more baseball.’

How do you celebrate after making history as the first woman broadcaster of a regular-season Chicago Cubs game?

You watch your friends, Jason Benetti and Len Kasper, call a White Sox game with a burger and a stiff drink.

“I was back in my room flipping around for different baseball games,” Beth Mowins said Sunday after her regular-season debut. “I love listening to different people call games, seeing how they do it and trying to learn and improve. So it was a hamburger, a Manhattan and more baseball.”

The “hamburger, Manhattan, baseball” diet isn’t recommended for everyone, but it works in Chicago, Mowins’ new part-time home.

Mowins was back in the Cubs booth Sunday with analyst Jim Deshaies for the series finale between the Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates, and will do a half-dozen or so games for Marquee Sports Network this season.

Spread in front of Mowins were her color-coded stats, game notes and an open laptop — the tools of the trade for modern day broadcasters. On her head was a knit cap, a sign she no longer was in San Diego.

“I was anticipating my shorts and my golf shirt,” she said with a shrug. “And here I am, layered up.”

Her first day went well, Mowins said, and she credited Deshaies for making her feel right at home in the booth.

“J.D. makes it easy, and everyone with Marquee and the Cubs organization has been fabulous,” Mowins said. “I’m a bit of a perfectionist, so I have a lot on the table there, and when it’s a situation like (Saturday) and there’s some drama, you get to talk a lot of baseball and tell a few stories and have a few laughs. Really enjoyed the day.”

The positive response on Twitter during and after Saturday’s telecast suggested it was a day many fans felt should’ve happened long ago. Mowins and other women have called basketball, football and other pro sports, and most fans are accepting of new voices.

“I think the world has changed in a great way that way,” Marquee general manager Mike McCarthy said. “This hopefully becomes a lot less newsworthy and commonplace in the future. Her work speaks for itself.”

Mowins has called enough sporting events in her career to make Saturday just another day at the office. But she also knew it was another first in a sport where firsts are celebrated because so few women are given prime broadcasting opportunities. She also happens to be following in a line of legendary Cubs announcers like Jack Brickhouse and Harry Caray, who are revered in Chicago decades after their deaths.

After her regular-season debut, Mowins heard from old friend and colleague Mike Tirico and many others from Syracuse, the nation’s top producer of sports broadcasting talent. She also heard from many peers in Chicago, and said he’s honored to be a part of the Chicago announcing family.

“I think Chicagoland knows what they have with Boog (Sciambi) and J.D.,” she said. “And I’m friends with Jason Benetti and got a nice note from Len Kasper, and got great advice from people like Adam Amin and Sarah Spain. That’s something I’ve really appreciated.”

Marquee was pleased with Mowins’ reception Mowins, as well as her ability to effortlessly slide into the Cubs booth five weeks into the 2021 season.

“She’s a pro,” McCarthy said. “I think we already saw some chemistry with J.D. We’re proud to have her, and she’s really done her homework to have credibility coming in midseason here, and have her knowledge base solid, which it is.

“I think people are pleased to hear her on the air, and rightfully so.”