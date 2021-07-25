Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo hit back-to-back home runs, fueling the Chicago Cubs to a 5-1 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs came into Sunday’s series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks with only five home games left before Friday’s trade deadline.

The uncertainty of what the next few days will bring hovers over the Cubs and the unknown of who, specifically their stars, will still be with the organization by the end of the week. A 5-1 Cubs victory Sunday in front of 32,602 fans at Wrigley Field to win the series temporarily diverted attention from what might happen.

All of the Cubs offense came from the long ball. Back-to-back home runs from Kris Bryant (two-run) and Anthony Rizzo (solo) in the first inning versus Diamondbacks left-hander Caleb Smith provided the offensive spark. David Bote connected for a two-run homer in the fourth in his first game off the injured list.

Right-hander Trevor Williams delivered arguably his best start of 2021. He pitched a season-high 6⅓ innings, scattering five hits in his scoreless outing while striking out five and not walking a batter.

Andrew Young’s two-out single to center field off reliever Dillon Maples accounted for the Diamondbacks’ lone run.