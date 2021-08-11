Justin Steele shows in his 1st major-league start why the Chicago Cubs left-hander’s future is bright

Justin Steele took a few deep breaths as he stood on the mound at Wrigley Field on a muggy Tuesday afternoon.

The Milwaukee Brewers had just ambushed the Chicago Cubs rookie left-hander, tagging Steele for three runs on three consecutive hits, including two home runs, to start the fourth inning. Until that point, Steele had kept the first-place Brewers in check. He retired nine of the first 10 batters, the lone baserunner reaching on an infield single.

His roll ended harshly in an eight-pitch sequence to the Nos. 2-4 hitters: a Willy Adames home run, an Eduardo Escobar double and an Avisail Garcia two-run homer.

But Steele, making his first big-league start, collected himself after a visit from pitching coach Tommy Hottovy.

“Just realized that there were more pitches to be made and I just went right back at them,” Steele said. “Brush it right off. You’ve got to get over those things quick. It’s baseball.”

Steele retired the next three hitters to end the fourth and finished his outing with a scoreless fifth, working around a single and walk. Those are valuable learning moments for a Cubs organization that — with the 4-2 seven-inning loss in Game 1 of a split doubleheader — dropped 10 games below .500 (52-62) for the first time since the end of the 2014 season (73-89).

The Brewers completed the doubleheader sweep with a 6-3 victory Tuesday night, scoring six runs in the fifth against relievers Dan Winkler, Kyle Ryan and Jake Jewell after an 89-minute rain delay.

Tuesday’s start was an encouraging first step for Steele’s move into the rotation.

“That’s one of those keys, to continue to pitch into the ballgame, get us some more outs, especially in today’s (doubleheader),” manager David Ross said. “It was nice for him to settle in and still give us some outs after that, but things happen quick, especially here (in the majors) sometimes, and he settled in nicely and definitely locked it back in. It was nice to see.”

Steele didn’t have his best slider, which he attributed to the sweaty conditions. Even so, the 26-year-old lefty found success without overly relying on the pitch, which he used the second-most in his 11 appearances out of the Cubs bullpen this year.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Going over the plan pregame, the Cubs identified Steele’s sinker and change-up as pitches that would play against the Brewers lineup. He rarely used his change-up in his relief role.

Steele and the Cubs know he needs a more well-rounded repertoire to get through a big-league lineup two or three times. His curveball, with which he got four called strikes Tuesday, is part of that equation. Continuing to develop his pitches was a focus as he got stretched out at Triple-A Iowa.

“There’d be (major-league) games where he would come in and throw all breaking balls, and there’d be games he’d come in throwing all fastballs depending on how the outing is and how he’s feeling,” Hottovy said over the weekend. “So he was able to go down and work on his change-up a little bit.”

Steele’s five weeks in the Cubs bullpen from mid-April until his hamstring injury in late May were valuable beyond gaining confidence and in-game experience versus major-league hitters. Steele noted how he took what he learned from that time to implement in his transition back to starting. Namely, adjusting how he prepares.

“When I used to start in the minors, I would do a lot to get ready and I would wear myself out sometimes,” Steele said. “A lot of throws, for instance, prior to actually getting on the mound

“Going to the bullpen, I learned I don’t need that many throws. I learned to be more efficient with my throws and then just command of all my pitches ... working on every single throw as far as commanding each pitch and doing what I want to do with each pitch.”

On the mental side, Steele knew coming into Tuesday’s start that he could pitch at this level. The Cubs’ belief in him played a part in that too. He gets a two-month audition to show why the Cubs should count on him in the 2022 rotation.

The early return on his stuff and approach shows a starting pitcher who can find multiple ways to be successful. His first six outs Tuesday and nine of 15 outs overall came on ground balls. He entered the game with a 73.1% ground-ball rate out of the bullpen, well above his career rate in the minors, including a 50.8% rate at Triple-A this year. He struck out only one Brewer, getting Kolten Wong swinging at a curveball down and out of the zone.

That approach might not work every start; he will need to generate more than the four whiffs he recorded with his 70 pitches Tuesday. The lack of strikeouts — he had a 37.5% strikeout rate as a reliever — didn’t diminish his success, however, because he remained aggressive around the zone. Adames was the only batter he walked before retiring the next hitter to end his five-inning start.

Steele is one of the most interesting Cubs to watch in the final seven weeks. His development as a starter, in conjunction with Adbert Alzolay’s continued progress and Keegan Thompson’s future starting opportunity, will play a key role in whether the Cubs can build another contender sooner than later.

“I really trust in my stuff. I’m very confident in myself,” Steele said. “So, for me, I’m just going right at them.”