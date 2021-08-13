Mets’ Javier Baez placed on injured list with back spasms

NEW YORK — First it was Francisco Lindor. Then it was Jose Peraza. Then it was Luis Guillorme. Now, it’s Javier Baez who has landed on the injured list as the Mets just can’t catch a break at shortstop.

Baez was placed on the IL Friday — two days after he struck out as a pinch-hitter and three games after the Mets played with a short bench — with what the team called “back spasms.” The Mets previously referred to his injury as hip/lower back tightness. His 10-day IL stint is retroactive to Aug. 12.

The former Cubs shortstop, who joined the Mets at the trade deadline for 2020 first-round draft pick Pete Crow-Armstrong, appeared to first feel the pain along his hips on Sunday after he grounded out against Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. Baez did not run down the line on the grounder and didn’t leave the batter’s box, instead trudging to the Mets dugout alongside a trainer and manager Luis Rojas.

The Mets have not made Baez available to speak to reporters since he left Sunday’s game early.